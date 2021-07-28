Figure skaters kept cool on the ice during the hot weather at Sun Valley Resort during the Sun Valley Figure Skating Summer Championships from July 21-25.
Spectators were treated to grace, athleticism and a return to one of the biggest showcases of figure skating in the Northwest Region.
As 2019 saw one of the most successful years in the championship history (350 kids, 700 starts), COVID-19 paused the action during 2020. However, the 2021 version was a step in the right direction, said Sun Valley Figure Skating Club President Jennifer Embree.
“We felt like this was a huge success,” she said. “We were able to run this pretty smoothly.”
With caution to resume the event, spectators were capped at a minimum as skaters were allowed only one chaperon. Another change from years past was the addition of a livestream, utilizing of technology that has presented itself during the pandemic.
“It was an incredible way to view it,” Embree said. “It’s one of those things that we’ll find that after COVID, it’ll stick.”
While the Sun Valley Championships didn’t see the numbers it saw during 2019, there were positive signs that a return to normal is slowly on its way. The Sun Valley Figure Skating Club capped participation at 250 kids and sold out in one week. The demand was so large that the S.V. Figure Skating Club ended up allowing 285 skaters with 525 starts with about 20 different clubs worldwide congregating at the outdoor and indoor ice rinks at Sun Valley Resort.
As for the skaters themselves, the first four days saw tough, but elegant competition.
Jaysa Bozzuto took first in the Gold-International Shadow Dance with a score of 36.81 points.
Georgia Achilles also took a first-place finish in the Pre-Silver Solo Pattern Dance with 69.80 points. Achilles also took first in the Intermediate Solo Combined Dance with 84.92 points. Ashlyn Brown came in second with 83.35.
Brown also took first in the Juvenile Girls Short Program with 25.51 points and third in the Juvenile Girls Free Skate with 39.98 points.
Brown teamed up with Hannah McEntee to take second in the Pre-Silver Shadow Dance with 33.54 points.
McEntee took first in the Excel Intermediate Plus Ladies Free Skate with 37.89 points. She also took sixth in the Intermediate Solo.
In the Excel Juvenile Plus Girls Free Skate, Kelly Kyle took first with 37.54 points. Kyle teamed up with Nina Viesturs in the Pre-Bronze Shadow Dance to take second with 28.74. Kyle (72.46) and Viesturs (72.22) took third and fourth, respectively in the Juvenile Solo Combined Dance.
In the Excel Pre-Juvenile Girls Free Skate, Ruby Campbell (20.06) took first.
For the Senior Ladies Free Skate, Julia Bennett took first with 72.50.
In the Excel Preliminary Girls Free Skate, Minnie Webster (15.97) took second and Elli Siegel (13.64) took third.
For the final day of the championships, the Light Entertainment routines saw skaters in costumes that resembled little skiers, baseball players, Pinocchio, genies, starlets, boxers and Elsa from the Disney movie “Frozen.”
Top performer for the final day was Rylea Hruska who took first in the Free Skate 4 Program A.
Hruska also took second in the Free Skate 6 Light Entertainment Group B. She paired up with her sister, Analea Hruska, in the Free Skate 6 Duet with an ice princess performance.
Analea took second in the Free Skate 6 Dramatic Entertainment Group A standings while also taking second in the Free Skate 2 Program Group A.
Alexandra Irvine took first in the Basic 1-6 Light Entertainment.
In the Program Group A, Hope Finnegan Lloyd took sixth while Sara Stevens took fifth in the Basic 6 Program Group B.
To round out the final skaters, Elli Siegel took 10th in the Preliminary Character Performance for her boxing routine.
