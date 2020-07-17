Hailey’s Independence Day rodeo was canceled due to coronavirus precautions.
Since May, the Idaho Cowboys Association has seen 11 rodeos canceled by the pandemic, including annual events in Weiser, Vale (Ore.), and in Colville (Wash.)
But the ICA is returning to Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone for two rodeo performances Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24, at 8 p.m. each night.
The 2020 Shoshone ICA rodeo is part of the July 17-26 Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo, its theme “Country Scenes and Children’s Dreams.”
Standard rodeo events will be presented including rough stock bareback and saddle bronc riding, bullriding, team roping, tie down roping, breakaway roping and Novice rough stock riding.
Williams & Ford is providing the stock. Announcer is Lee Daggett. There will be a queen contest and local barrel racing.
Admission is $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for 5-and-under.
The Heath Clark Band will give a free concert after the Friday night rodeo show.
Other Lincoln County events
Shoshone’s fair begins Friday and Saturday, July 17-18 with mini bull riding at 6:30 p.m. Time-only barrels and 4D barrel racing is set for Monday, July 20 at 5 and 8 p.m.
The fair picks up pace Wednesday, July 22 with the 7 p.m. ATV and Motorcycle Rodeo. Age categories are 4-7 Junior Kids, 8-14 Senior Kids and Adults 15-and-over. Admission is $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 kids.
The United Truck and Tractor Pull is set for Saturday, July 25 at 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds ($15 adults, $10 children 6-12). The Lincoln County fair winds up with the Antique Tractor Pull Sunday, July 26.. The Lincoln County fair winds up with the Antique Tractor Pull Sunday, July 26.
Shoshone’s fair won’t have a kiddie carnival this year, but there will be seven inflatables for the kids, free of charge, including a bounce house.
There will be food vendors and a beer garden.
Wearing masks won’t be required, although those who want to wear masks may do so. Hand
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In