Raising money for conservation of wetlands
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Ducks Unlimited Shoot was held Sunday, Aug. 5, in Bellevue. There were 74 shooters with Bernie Voyles as the highest overall shooter, hitting 196 of 200 targets. Including raffles and games, the outing raised over $65,000 for the organization, which supports ducks and the conservation of wetlands and all of the animals that utilize them. From left are committee members Rick Ruggles, CJ Gorringe, Teagan Foster, Mike Chatterton, Matt Thornton, and Brandon Swanson.

