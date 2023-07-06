Fans met the annual Days of the Old West Rodeo with three days of sellouts over the Fourth of July holiday, packing the Hailey Rodeo Grounds for riding, roping and hometown events.
The Sawtooth Rangers put on the event, which dates back to 1947.
Rangers Board Member Ben Ratliffe said the group was “thrilled” with this year’s response, filling the stands to their 3,500 capacity from July 1-3.
This year’s roster featured cowboys and cowgirls from near and far competing in ranch bronc riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling and bull riding. Here’s a look at the results.
