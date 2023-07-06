23-07-05-rodeo-roland (41 of 43).jpg

Saddle Bronc rider Caseyn Pearson on his way to a winning run in Hailey’s Days of the Old West Rodeo.

Fans met the annual Days of the Old West Rodeo with three days of sellouts over the Fourth of July holiday, packing the Hailey Rodeo Grounds for riding, roping and hometown events.

The Sawtooth Rangers put on the event, which dates back to 1947.

Rangers Board Member Ben Ratliffe said the group was “thrilled” with this year’s response, filling the stands to their 3,500 capacity from July 1-3.

23-07-05-rodeo-roland (18 of 43).jpg

Rodeo queens ride around the arena in Hailey before events at Days of the Old West Rodeo.
23-07-05-rodeo-roland (2 of 43).jpg

Bulls wait in corrals during the Fourth of July Days of the Old West Rodeo in Hailey.

