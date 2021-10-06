With 10 foursomes of local business owners, politicians, athletes and figureheads, the second annual 43N114W Community Golf Connection held at Bigwood Golf Course was another enormous success.
Thanks to Georgia Hutchinson’s engaging energy and planning, an accumulation of 1,009 total years of Wood River Valley residency basked in the Sun Valley sun on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Highlighting the day was the combination of Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw and Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns, who led the way. Each foursome comprised players from Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue to represent the Wood River Valley and bring the community together.
The Closest to the Pin was too close to call, so it was determined that it was a group affair. The donation went to the Tatum Morell Scholarship Fund for every shot that hit the green.
Hutchinson said that there was a reported $500 that was donated to the fund in Morell’s honor. The Tatum Morell Scholarship is dedicated towards women just like Tate—strong, determined, and kind, with a never-ending enthusiastic love for the outdoors.
Along with the Tatum Morell Scholarship, the Blaine County Charitable Fund received $3,500 from donations based on the event.
Longest Drive went to A.G. Prabowo and Michaela Forelli, who received a dinner for two at The Pioneer Saloon in
Ketchum.
