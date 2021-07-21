With 37 total participants, the Sun Valley Resort Club Championships were held on Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, with Scott Pertel winning the Men’s Club Championship with a gross score of 153.
Pertel shot a 79 on the first day and 74 on the second. His total money winning for the two-day event was $200.
David Lipman shot a 137 for the Overall Net Championship. Lipman shot a 67 on the first day and 70 the second. Lipman’s total money was $125.
The major money winners over the weekend were Tom Osenton and Jim Wood, who both took home $215 in the Senior Men’s Championship. Osenton’s gross score was 160 (79 and 81) and Wood’s net score was 146 (73 and 73).
On the women’s side, Jennifer Harper shot a 163 (81 and 82) to win the Women’s Club Championship for a $150 winning. Shellie Bronson took first with the Women’s Net Championship with 143 (71 and 72).
Missing by a single stroke in the Men’s Club Championship was Wood River High School junior Parker Edwards who shot 154 (78 and 76). Edwards took sixth place in the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A State Tournament in May. He was also named to the Great Basin All-Conference Team.
Below are the top results.
Men’s Open
(13 participants)
Gross 1—Scott Pertel, Day 1: 79, Day 2: 74=Total 153, ($200). 2—Parker Edwards Day 1: 78, Day 2: 76=Total 154, ($200).
Net 1—David Lipman, Day 1: 67, Day 2: 70=Total 137, ($125). 2—Travis Thelen, Day 1: 70, Day 2: 73=Total 143, ($125).
Men’s Senior
(14 participants)
Gross 1—Tom Osenton, Day 1: 79, Day 2: 81=Total 160, ($215). 2—Jan-Erik Palm, Day 1: 83, Day 2: 81=Total 164, ($135).
Net 1—Jim Wood, Day 1: 73, Day 2: 73=Total 146, ($215). 2—Ken Pierce, Day 1: 75, Day 2: 73=Total 148. ($135).
Women’s
(10 participants)
Gross 1—Jennifer Harper, Day 1: 81, Day 2: 82=Total 163, ($150). 2—Gaither Deaton, Day 1: 87, Day 2: 80=Total 167, ($100).
Net 1—Shellie Bronson, Day 1: 71, Day 2: 72=Total 143, ($150). 2—Renie Alverson, Day 1: 76, Day 2: 71=Total 147, ($100).
