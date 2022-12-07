It was a scoresheet weekend for the Sun Valley Suns men’s hockey team during the opening two games of the 2022-23 season Dec. 2-3 at Campion Ice House in Hailey.

Thirteen Suns players scored goals as the Suns (2-0) entertained 1,044 spectators over two nights with 12-3 and 8-2 victories over the Bozeman (Mt.) Stingers. Veteran wing Spencer Brendel led the way with four goals, two in each game.

On the weekend scoresheet, the Suns outpointed the shorthanded Stingers 51-7 including the 20 goals plus 31 assists. Nick Curry topped the Sun Valley scorers with seven points, but the whole squad contributed for coach Ryan Enrico.

