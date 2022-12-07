It was a scoresheet weekend for the Sun Valley Suns men’s hockey team during the opening two games of the 2022-23 season Dec. 2-3 at Campion Ice House in Hailey.
Thirteen Suns players scored goals as the Suns (2-0) entertained 1,044 spectators over two nights with 12-3 and 8-2 victories over the Bozeman (Mt.) Stingers. Veteran wing Spencer Brendel led the way with four goals, two in each game.
On the weekend scoresheet, the Suns outpointed the shorthanded Stingers 51-7 including the 20 goals plus 31 assists. Nick Curry topped the Sun Valley scorers with seven points, but the whole squad contributed for coach Ryan Enrico.
The Suns came out flying Friday night, building a 6-1 lead after one period including a productive stretch of three goals in 46 seconds near the end of the opening 20 minutes. Max Tardy, Parker Weekes and Chad O’Brien scored in that flurry.
Goalie Matt Cooper of the Suns stopped 19 of the 22 Stingers shots during Friday’s rout in front of 604 fans, and was busier Saturday before 440 spectators making 39 saves on 41 Bozeman shots.
Tardy and Weekes joined Brendel with two goals each Friday. On Saturday, Brendel and Nick Curry scored twice apiece. The Suns reeled off five goals in the second period Saturday for an 8-0 lead. Bozeman finally scored after 50 minutes, spoiling Cooper’s shutout bid.
Bozeman was unable to bring a goaltender. So the Suns summoned former Sun Valley goalie Michael Peters from his Utah home for Friday’s game. Suns alums Ryan Thomson and Mat Gershater strapped on the their skates, chipped in and ably back-stopped Bozeman Saturday.
The Suns have a lopsided winning edge over Bozeman in the 37-game series played over 11 seasons. With last weekend’s results, Sun Valley boasts five straight wins over Bozeman by a 42-10 count.
Sun Valley resumes home action with a two-game series against the Arizona Desert Dogs on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10 at 7:30 p.m. on Campion ice. The weekend benefit is the Sawtooth Pony Club.
SUNS HOCKEY SUMMARY
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2022
Bozeman Stingers................1...............1...................1.............3
Sun Valley Suns...................6...............5..................1............12
FIRST PERIOD—(1) Bozeman, Jordan Wicker (Ben Henne), 5:54. (2) SV, Marty Flichel 1 (Kyle Mitsunaga), 7:59. (3) SV, Max Tardy 1 (Trevor Thomas, Nick Curry), 9:34. (4) SV, Spencer Brendel 1 (Nick Curry), 10:10. (5) SV, Tardy 2 (Nick Curry), 14:01. (6) SV, Parker Weekes 1 (Kyle Caddo), 14:16. (7) SV, Chad O’Brien 1 (Derek Grimes, Flichel), 14:47.
SECOND PERIOD—(8) SV, Taylor Rothgeb 1 (Mitsunaga, Caddo), 2:48. (9) SV, Weekes 2 (O’Brien, Ben Barton), 3:21. (10) Bozeman, Luke Bing (unassisted), 11:39. (11) SV, Justin Taylor 1 (D.J. Robinson, Dylan Shamburger), 12:31. (12) SV, Brendel 2 (Tardy, Mike Curry), 14:20. (13) SV, Shamburger 1 (Robinson, Taylor), 14:53.
THIRD PERIOD—(14) SV, Mitsunaga 1 (Rothgeb), 7:10. (15) Bozeman, Bing (Kris McLean) 18:58.
SHOTS ON GOAL—for Bozeman, 7-9-6 for 22; for Sun Valley, 22-17-8 for 47.
GOALIES—Bozeman, Michael Peters (35 saves); Sun Valley, Matt Cooper (19 saves).
OFFICIALS—Tyler Hanson and Randy Culver (referees); Chris Benson and Colin Himmelstein (linesmen).
NOTES—Suns forward lines were Spencer Brendel-Max Tardy-Nick Curry (8 points Friday), Dylan Shamburger-Justin Taylor-D.J. Robinson, Chad O’Brien-Steve McCall-Derek Grimes, Taylor Rothgeb-Marty Flichel-Kyle Mitsunaga. Defensemen were Steve Inman-Doug Yeates, Kyle Caddo-Trevor Thomas, Mike Curry-Ben Barton……Nine different Suns scored goals, and 16 players had either or a goal or an assist.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022
Bozeman Stingers.................0................0...........2................2
Sun Valley Suns.....................3................5...........0................8
FIRST PERIOD—(1) SV, Nick Curry 1 (Niels McMahon), 0:16. (2) SV, Spencer Brendel 3 (Nick Curry, Mike Curry), 17:17. (3) SV, Nick Curry 2 (Brendel), 17:43.
SECOND PERIOD—(4) SV, Brendel 4 (McMahon, Nick Curry), 0:20. (5) SV, Mike Curry 1 (Sean O’Grady), 3:18. (6) SV, Derek Grimes 1 (D.J. Robinson, Chad O’Brien), 4:18. (7) SV, Steve McCall 1 (Grimes), 9:20, power play goal. (8) SV, Justin Taylor 2 (O’Brien, Dylan Shamburger), 19:43.
THIRD PERIOD—(9) Bozeman, Hazen McKay (Pete McLean, Ben Henne), 10:32. (10) Bozeman, Tim Costache (unassisted), 19:59.
SHOTS ON GOAL—for Bozeman, 9-19-13 for 41; for Sun Valley, 14-16-8 for 38.
GOALIES—Bozeman, Ryan Thomson (40 minutes, 30 shots, 20 saves) and Mat Gershater (28 minutes, 8 shots, 8 saves); Sun Valley, Matt Cooper (39 saves).
OFFICIALS—Chris Benson, Tyler Hanson, Randy Culver, Colin Himmelstein.
NOTES—On the forward lines for the Suns were Spencer Brendel-Niels McMahon-Nick Curry, Dylan Shamburger-Justin Taylor-Steve McCall, Jack Stevens-Marty Flichel-Kyle Mitsunaga, Parker Weekes-Chad O’Brien-Derek Grimes. Defensemen were Steve Inman-D.J. Robinson, Kyle Caddo-Ben Barton, Sean O’Grady-Mike Curry…….Suns goalie Matt Cooper held the Stingers scoreless for the first 52 minutes, including two breakaway stops on Luke Bing of Bozeman in the first five minutes of the second period. ￼
