SAVE MONEY, BUY BCRD NORDIC PASSES BY SUNDAY—The save money deadline for purchasing 2022-2023 Blaine County Recreation District season Nordic ski and snowshoe passes is Sunday, Nov. 20 for online purchasers. Pre-season rates for early buyers, not including sales tax, are $245 for adults 18-and-over and $69 snowshoe. Combination BCRD and Sun Valley Nordic passes are also available, Visit bcrd.org.
