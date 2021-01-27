The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation freestyle team was on display at Bald Mountain from Jan. 23-24, with Samantha Smith taking the overall podium in the singles competition.
Sun Valley Co. and SVSEF hosted the last stop of the USSA Intermountain Freestyle tour. Both of the previous stops were in Utah, the first event being at Snowbird from Jan. 12-13, then at Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Jan. 17-18.
The event, which took place on Bald Mountain’s Roundhouse Slope, featured athletes from Vermont, California, Montana, Idaho and Utah competing to earn a spot for US Nationals and Jr. Nationals, which will be held later in March.
Smith placed first in every event she participated in—Saturday’s Singles Competition, Sunday’s Singles Competition and Sunday’s Duals Competition.
Erik Babcock also shined over that weekend. He took first in his first-ever overall duals win on Sunday. He also took second in both Saturday’s and Sunday’s U19 men’s Singles Competition.
“It was amazing to see the level of competition this year,” SVSEF freestyle head coach John Grigsby said. “SVSEF had athletes represented on the podium in the overall and throughout the age groups.”
As Smith took first in Saturday’s singles competition, fellow SVSEF skier Tillie Babcock took third overall and third in Sunday’s Singles Competition.
Abby Hobbs took second in both Saturday’s and Sunday’s U13 girls’ Singles Competition.
Rounding out Saturday’s Singles Competition, Drake Lovelin took first for the U13 boys and Will Hausmann took second. For the U11 boys, Brodie Forelli took third.
For the rest of Sunday’s Singles Competition, Hausmann took first for the U13 boys, Drake Lovlien took second and Beau Forelli took third. Forelli also took third in the U11 boys category.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In