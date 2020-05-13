Ketchum’s world-class endurance athlete Rebecca Rusch is planning a rigorous bicycle and running challenge for men and women over Memorial Day weekend, from Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25.
Called Rebecca’s Giddy Cup Challenge, the event featuring four different elevation challenges benefits COVID-10 relief via Rusch’s Be Good Foundation. Each challenge must be completed in one attempt.
“We’ll motivate and challenge ourselves while helping others,” Rusch said on the event website, rebeccasgiddyupchallenge.com.
Categories (bike, run or high indoors or outdoors) are The Queen’s Everest covering 29,029 feet, Mashed Potato covering 15,885 feet, Twice Baked Potato for 10,590 feet and Baked Potato covering 5,295 feet.
Funds raised through $20 entry fees, donations and fundraising support the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Foundation, World Bicycle Relief and People for Bikes.
They are organizations that offer public health, medical resources deployment, bikes for frontline health care workers and cycling infrastructure for transportation.
Ketchum firefighter Rusch and her firefighter husband Greg Martin on March 9 finished together their 350-mile fat bike journey along the Iditarod Trail Invitational (ITI) course. Their seven-day and seven-hour trip went from Knik Lake near Anchorage to McGrath in the Alaskan interior.
