The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation held its biggest ski event of the 2021 season without a hitch in COVID-19 safety.
New protocols were passed, and strict policies were in place to keep the U14 boys’ and girls’ slalom and giant slalom qualifying events from being canceled. And with that, the races were a huge success.
The three-day event took place Jan. 23-25.
“We’ve been so fortunate with our ability to keep [it going],” SVSEF Executive Director Scott McGrew said. “With our form of protocols, our kids were extremely successful at every level and in a bunch of different disciplines.”
Organizers limited spectating and cut the field size in half, while extending the races over a longer period of time. These measures helped keep the races intact.
McGrew added that he hopes to help be a model on how to conduct racing events from here on out for the rest of the season.
“We’re feeling excited about the results, of course, but we’re also really excited that we were able to keep these kids on a track,” McGrew said. “It was really cool to be able to provide these kids with a sense of purpose and inspiration to focus and put their best foot forward in a time with such crazy uncertainty and stress.”
Among 95 total racers, SVSEF racer Ruby Smith was the crown jewel of the weekend by taking first in both slalom races at Rotarun.
Josie Sarchett took fifth in both the first and second races. Taylor Hovey took fourth place in the second race.
In the girls’ giant slalom, Sarchett took fourth place.
Here are the remaining results from the weekend.
Slalom race results
(SVSEF riders)
Race 1: 1—Ruby Smith; 5—Josie Sarchet; 7—Taylor Hovey; 13—Rowan Desler; 20—Scarlet Pringle; 22—Tessa Lightner; 31—Claire Buchwalter; 43—Alyssa Huntsman; 54—Ashlyn Roth; 61—Frances Goodyear; 65—Anna Yuras; 66—Isabel Rossellini; 67—Alaska Sewell; 73—Rylee Miller; 76—Amillia Selznick; 77—Ruby Campbell; 78—Abby Berner.
Race 2: 1—Ruby Smith; 4—Taylor Hovey; 5—Josie Sarchett; 9— Ella Shaughnessy; 13-Rowan Desler; 17—Scarlett Carruth; 22—Madda Mourier–Floyd; 26—Tessa Lightner; 28—Scarlet Pringle; 50— Ashlyn Roth; 55—Alyssa Huntsman; 59—Frances Goodyear; 61—Isabel Rossellini; 66—Ana Yuras; 70—Alaska Sewell; 74—Rylee Miller; 75—Abby Berner; 80—Claire Buchwalter; 81—Zoe Stern-Pre; 83—Ruby Campbell.
Giant Slalom race results
(SVSEF riders)
4—Josie Sarchett: 8—Scarlett Carruth; 17—Madda Mourier-Floyd; 19—Rowan Desler; 20—Tessa Lightner; 22—Scarlet Pringle; 25—Claire Buchwalter; 36—Alyssa Huntsman; 37—Frances Goodyear; 44—Ashlyn Roth; 48—Ella Shaughnessy; 56—Alaska Sewell; 64—Anna Yuras; 67—Isabel Rossellini; 73—Amilia Selznick; 74—Rylee Miller; 76—Ruby Campbell; 78—Zoe Stern-Pre.
