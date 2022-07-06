The Sawtooth Rangers brought The Days of the Old West back to Hailey over the holiday weekend with three days of rodeo from July 2-4. Competitors vied for their share of tens of thousands of dollars in prize money across nine disciplines of riding and roping. As of Tuesday morning, organizers were still calculating some of the payouts, but here are the unofficial results from the main events:
Bareback
(Name, Ride Score, Prize Money)
• 1. Darien Johnson, 76, $980.40
• 2. Sage Allen, 74, $739.60
Saddle Bronc
(Name, Ride Score, Prize Money)
• 1. Caseyn Pearson, 75, $911.85
• 2. Russell Kay, 74, $701.43
• 3. Nathan Joyce, 63, $491
Tie Down Roping
(Name, Time, Prize Money)
• 1. Cole Eiguren, 8.7 seconds, $1,198.43
• 2. Max Hoge, 9.8 seconds, $991.80
• 3. Anthony Estes, 10.1 seconds, $785.18
• 4. Cael Stratton, 10.2 seconds, $578.55
• 5. Kurtis Barry, 10.6 seconds, $371.93
• 6. Ty Holly, 10.9 seconds, $206.63
Breakaway Roping
(Name, Time, Prize Money)
• 1. Delaney Kunan, 2.0 seconds,$1125.28
• 2. Kyndall Bates, 2.6 seconds, $978.50
• T-3. Courtney Webb, 3.2 seconds, $684.95
• T-3. Sloan McFarlane, 3.2 seconds, $684.95
• T-3. Samantha Kerns, 3.2 seconds, $684.95
• T-6. Jamie Gibson, 3.3 seconds, $244.63
• T-6. Millie Greenwood, 3.3 seconds, $244.63
• T-6. Kennedy Buckner, 3.3 seconds, $244.63
Bull Riding
(Name, Ride Score, Prize Money)
• 1. Miles Johnson, 78, $1,568
• 2. Dalton Howard, 77, $1,408.54
• 3. Connor Scholes, 76, $1,249.09
• 4. Dally Sears, 74, $1,089.63
Steer Wrestling
(Name, Time, Prize Money)
• 1. Trevor Maddox, 7.6 seconds, $881.13
• 2. Eric Logan, 9.1 seconds, $679.73
• 3. Ty Taylor, 11.9 seconds, $478.33
• 4. Hank Sutton, 13.7 seconds, $302.10
• 5. Hazen Smith, 14.1 seconds, $176.23
Team Roping
(Names, Time)
• 1. Scott McCulloch/Matt Azevedo, 6.1 seconds
• 2. Nick Eiguren/Birch Eiguren, 7.2 seconds
• 3. Travis Whitlow/Tyler Whitlow, 7.4 seconds
• 4. Mason McDaniel/Chad McDaniel, 7.5 seconds
• 5. Tyler Christensen/Jake Ruby, 8.2 seconds
• 6. Indigo Sappington/Peter McBride, 10.3 seconds
Barrel Racing
(Name, Time, Prize Money)
• 1. Adyson Wright, 15.976 seconds, $1,256.38
• 2. Carly Christian, 15.993 seconds, $1,092.50
• 3. Deanna Davis, 16.076 seconds, $928.63
• 4. Sydney Davis, 16.146 seconds, $764.75
• 5. Kennedy Buckner, 16.171 seconds, $600.88
• 6. Kristy Yerrington, 16.222 seconds, $437
• 7. Jojo Giannini, 16.253 seconds, $273.13
• 8. Shawny Telford, 16.255 seconds, $109.25
Ranch Broncs
(Name, Ride Score, Prize Money)
• 1. Kolton Merrill, 78, $1,182.75
• T-2. Stetson Merrill, 74, $413.96
• T-2 Warren Johnson, 74, $413.96
• 4. Taylor Merrill, 73, $236.55
• 5. Porter Hammonds, 71, $118.28
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Oh those poor animals! Brutal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In