Fourth of July Weekend

Tucker Taylor braces for impact during the Bull Riding event.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Sawtooth Rangers brought The Days of the Old West back to Hailey over the holiday weekend with three days of rodeo from July 2-4. Competitors vied for their share of tens of thousands of dollars in prize money across nine disciplines of riding and roping. As of Tuesday morning, organizers were still calculating some of the payouts, but here are the unofficial results from the main events:

Bareback

(Name, Ride Score, Prize Money)

• 1. Darien Johnson, 76, $980.40

• 2. Sage Allen, 74, $739.60

Fourth of July Weekend

Warren Johnson rides during the Days of the Old West Rodeo Saddle Bronc event.

Saddle Bronc

(Name, Ride Score, Prize Money)

• 1. Caseyn Pearson, 75, $911.85

• 2. Russell Kay, 74, $701.43

• 3. Nathan Joyce, 63, $491

Tie Down Roping

(Name, Time, Prize Money)

• 1. Cole Eiguren, 8.7 seconds, $1,198.43

• 2. Max Hoge, 9.8 seconds, $991.80

• 3. Anthony Estes, 10.1 seconds, $785.18

• 4. Cael Stratton, 10.2 seconds, $578.55

• 5. Kurtis Barry, 10.6 seconds, $371.93

• 6. Ty Holly, 10.9 seconds, $206.63

Fourth of July Weekend

Mitch White competes in tie-down roping at the Days of The Old West Rodeo.

Breakaway Roping

(Name, Time, Prize Money)

• 1. Delaney Kunan, 2.0 seconds,$1125.28

• 2. Kyndall Bates, 2.6 seconds, $978.50

• T-3. Courtney Webb, 3.2 seconds, $684.95

• T-3. Sloan McFarlane, 3.2 seconds, $684.95

• T-3. Samantha Kerns, 3.2 seconds, $684.95

• T-6. Jamie Gibson, 3.3 seconds, $244.63

• T-6. Millie Greenwood, 3.3 seconds, $244.63

• T-6. Kennedy Buckner, 3.3 seconds, $244.63

Bull Riding

(Name, Ride Score, Prize Money)

• 1. Miles Johnson, 78, $1,568

• 2. Dalton Howard, 77, $1,408.54

• 3. Connor Scholes, 76, $1,249.09

• 4. Dally Sears, 74, $1,089.63

Steer Wrestling

(Name, Time, Prize Money)

• 1. Trevor Maddox, 7.6 seconds, $881.13

• 2. Eric Logan, 9.1 seconds, $679.73

• 3. Ty Taylor, 11.9 seconds, $478.33

• 4. Hank Sutton, 13.7 seconds, $302.10

• 5. Hazen Smith, 14.1 seconds, $176.23

Team Roping

(Names, Time)

• 1. Scott McCulloch/Matt Azevedo, 6.1 seconds

• 2. Nick Eiguren/Birch Eiguren, 7.2 seconds

• 3. Travis Whitlow/Tyler Whitlow, 7.4 seconds

• 4. Mason McDaniel/Chad McDaniel, 7.5 seconds

• 5. Tyler Christensen/Jake Ruby, 8.2 seconds

• 6. Indigo Sappington/Peter McBride, 10.3 seconds

Fourth of July Weekend

Hailey’s Kini Wright lets loose in a barrel race.

Barrel Racing

(Name, Time, Prize Money)

• 1. Adyson Wright, 15.976 seconds, $1,256.38

• 2. Carly Christian, 15.993 seconds, $1,092.50

• 3. Deanna Davis, 16.076 seconds, $928.63

• 4. Sydney Davis, 16.146 seconds, $764.75

• 5. Kennedy Buckner, 16.171 seconds, $600.88

• 6. Kristy Yerrington, 16.222 seconds, $437

• 7. Jojo Giannini, 16.253 seconds, $273.13

• 8. Shawny Telford, 16.255 seconds, $109.25

Ranch Broncs

(Name, Ride Score, Prize Money)

• 1. Kolton Merrill, 78, $1,182.75

• T-2. Stetson Merrill, 74, $413.96

• T-2 Warren Johnson, 74, $413.96

• 4. Taylor Merrill, 73, $236.55

• 5. Porter Hammonds, 71, $118.28

Load comments