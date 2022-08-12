Rolling Down The Block Party
Express photo by Roland Lane

A block party was held Saturday, Aug. 6 in Ketchum to raise money for an addition to the Ketchum Skatepark. “This block party was a great moment to celebrate the skaters in our community,” said Quinn Baser, owner of the Board Bin, which hosted the event. “Local artists came together to help us raise thousands of dollars for the Ketchum Skatepark. Lots of things are changing in town these days, but we’re grateful to be here continuing this tradition and supporting the kids.” Custom skateboards, designed by local artists, were auctioned off to raise money. Live music was provided by Toad Mountain Sages.

