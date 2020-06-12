20-06-12 SVSEF Athletes 2 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

Bike paths in the Wood River Valley, busy recreationally with public use all spring, have seen even more use with elite Nordic cross-country skiers conducting their dry land training via roller skiing on the pavement. Shown here in a training session Saturday, June 6 near East Fork Rd. south of Ketchum are, from left, 18-year-old Anja Jensen of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and SVSEF alum Sophia Mazzoni, 19, from Michigan Tech

