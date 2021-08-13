America was alive in Hailey on Saturday night.
Rodeo roughnecks and gutsy bull riders showed off during the Coors Showdown at the Hailey Rodeo Grounds on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Over 20 competitors got after it in the saddle bronc, bareback, calf roping and the ever-dangerous and always impressive bull riding event.
In between bull riding rounds, former Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) bullfighter Kevin Donahue was honored with a Coors belt buckle for his contributions to the sport and culture of bull fighting and riding.
The Mackay native spent six years bull fighting in Brazil. He is also the president of the Mackay Rodeo Association and owns a ranch.
Coors Showdown organizer Justin Andrade surprised Donahue with the buckle.
“It means the world to me,” Donahue said. “I was shocked, I had no idea.”
Donahue lost his right leg from years of bull fighting. After numerous knee replacements, his knee became infected and needed to be amputated last November. Regardless, he still rides.
“I still ride horses five days a week in the mountains,” Donahue said.
