The Ride, Stride & Glide event kicked off another year of excitement at Galena Lodge this past weekend with over 60 participants.
The friendly event saw a variety of racers with two newly added pieces to the course with a youth course and a kid course.
The winter triathlon relay event took place on the Galena Nordic trail system, which consisted of nine kilometers of biking, 4.4 kilometers of running and nine more kilometers of Nordic skiing. Costumes were strongly encouraged.
“We had a lot of teams with costumes,” Galena Lodge Manager Kyle Oldemeyer said. “It was a good time, everyone had a blast.”
There were 30 total adult teams (13 teams, 19 induvial racers). There was also one youth team riding on the newly added Youth Course and one kid team riding on the Kid’s Course.
Top overall time finisher of the race was Team Don, which finished with a time of 1 hour, 16 minutes, 6 seconds.
Following up in second was 1/3 Gold (1:17:15) and The Dream Boiz (1:18:08).
Coming in fourth was Sebi Radl-Jones (1:19:37), the top individual finisher.
Top female individual finisher was Alexa Turzian.
The top kids finishing team was Gem and the Holograms (53:54). That team was composed of Mabel Dietz, Georgia Bea Stansberry and Hannah Lyle.
Lisa White (1:01:52) came in second in the kids course as an individual.
Cruising on the youth course was The Cookie Monsters (1:14:21). That team was Hoken Johnston, Drake Lovlien and Townes van der Meulen.
Below are the awards for the Ride, Stride & Glide:
Fastest Male Individual—Sebi Radl Jones
Fastest Female Individual—Alexa Turzian
Fastest Kid Individual—Lisa White
Fastest Youth Team—The Cookie Monsters
Fastest Team—Team Don
Fasted Kid—Gem and the Holograms
Fastest Men’s Bike—Jackson Long
Fastest Women’s Bike—Anja Jensen
Fastest Men’s Run—Sam Wood
Fastest Women’s Run—Emily Williams
Fastest Men’s Ski—Tucker McCrere
Fastest Women’s Ski—Sloan Storey
Youngest Competitor (6 years old)—Lisa White
Oldest Competitor—Jerri Howland
Best Team Spirit—The Cookie Monsters
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In