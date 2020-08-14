The countdown is ticking for the 2020 virtual edition of the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial (KTM), a cancer research benefit golf tournament held at Sun Valley Resort since 1977.
This year, faced with the global pandemic, the KTM board of directors decided against holding an in-person, two-day golf tournament at Sun Valley and Elkhorn, opting creatively for a virtual golf tournament instead.
Signups for the remote tournament started July 15 and continue through Sunday, Aug. 15, followed by the Virtual Auction and Awards Gala Aug. 21 as the culminating activity of the 44th annual KTM tournament.
The format is four-person, two best ball. Teams play an 18-hole round at their local golf course and submit scores via an application called 18Birdies (https:// 18birdies.com/).
Visit ktmgolf.com for full tournament format details.
Alongside the main remote tournament is the newly-created Wood River Golf Club contest (play July 15-Aug. 15, registration deadline Aug. 1). KTM is inviting teams from The Valley Club, Trail Creek (Sun Valley) and Elkhorn Golf for the inter-club challenge.
Through Wednesday, KTM is reporting that 126 people have joined up, and 42 teams, plus a social media reach of 36, with $412,575 raised to date and a total of 112 donations.
Those who want to contribute by taking part in the Virtual Auction can access the items starting Monday, Aug. 17 via a link on the ktmgolf.com web site. Anyone, not only remote tourney golfers, can take part in auction bidding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In