Registration started Wednesday, May 13 for the Blaine County Recreation District Summer Camp program.
Now in its 26th year, the 11-week program offers recreation-based activities, outdoor fun and arts and crafts for children entering grades 1-6.
BCRD advertises its 2020 Summer Camps as taking place in a safe and clean environment, featuring small, mini-camp groups each week.
The BCRD board of directors approved summer camps May 4, incorporating social distancing protocols and safety and health precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Safety protocols will include keeping small “pods” of a limited number of kids in separate homerooms to limit outside contact.
Counseling staff and campers will be directed to exercise stringent hand-sanitizing practices and adhere to protocols for screening potential coronavirus cases, BCRD stated.
Starting Monday, June 1 and continuing through Thursday, Aug. 13, weekly camps will be held Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Registration is needed in advance. There are no daily drop-ins this year.
Registration is available online.
For those needing to pay with cash or check, curbside registration at The Community Campus in Hailey will be offered from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 19 and 21, and May 26 and 28.
Cost is $120 weekly, or $1,232 for the entire summer. Scholarships are available.
For more information visit bcrd.org or call 208-578-2273.
