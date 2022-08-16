Signups for the Blaine County Recreation District Fall Youth Soccer League is open until Sept. 2. The season will run from Sept. 12 to Oct. 22. All soccer activities will be held in Hailey and Bellevue. Fees, which include instruction, team jersey, participation award and tax, are $80. It is open for youth in grades K-6. Volunteer coaches are welcome, and the registration fee is waived for coaches’ children. Scholarships are available through applications on bcrd.org or at the FitWorks front desk. For information, visit www.bcrd.org, or contact Sebastian Zavala at (208) 578-2273 or szavala@bcrd.org.

