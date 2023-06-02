Ray Nelson Memorial Baseball tournament

Caleb Kurtz and catcher Naomi Gorringe celebrate after winning the Ray Nelson 12U Silver Bracket in 2022, 21-5.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Hailey baseball fields will be busy over the June 9-10 weekend when the 51st annual Ray Nelson Baseball Tournament is held for 28 Idaho teams in the sold-out 12U and 10U age divisions.

Tournament host Wood River Baseball (woodriverbaseball.com) has two teams in the 16-team 12U bracket and two teams in the 12-team 10U field.

Sign up now at the website for the Nelson Home Run Derby, at a cost of $10 for 10 swings.

Load comments