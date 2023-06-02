Hailey baseball fields will be busy over the June 9-10 weekend when the 51st annual Ray Nelson Baseball Tournament is held for 28 Idaho teams in the sold-out 12U and 10U age divisions.
Tournament host Wood River Baseball (woodriverbaseball.com) has two teams in the 16-team 12U bracket and two teams in the 12-team 10U field.
Sign up now at the website for the Nelson Home Run Derby, at a cost of $10 for 10 swings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In