A total of 20 teams have signed up for the 49th annual Ray Nelson Baseball 12U and 10U Tournament in Hailey this weekend, July 16-17.
Four of the 20 teams are Wood River squads that are split between two categories. Wood River 12U teams are the Outlaws and the Rough Riders. Wood River 10U teams are the Mustangs and Colts.
With the return of baseball to the Wood River Valley, the demand for the game throughout Idaho and the county is high. However, the bigger challenge for the Wood River Baseball and Softball Association—the organization that puts the tournament together—is not how many teams are planning to come, but where the players and families will stay.
Lodging so far has been the biggest threat to the tournament, according to WRBSA organizer Mike McKenna.
“This is also a camping shortage crisis for local sport tournaments, not just baseball,” McKenna said.
Due to the lack of lodging throughout the Wood River Valley—and the sparse camping close to Hailey—there is fear that future tournaments will be canceled or moved, McKenna said. The Ray Nelson Tournament is planning a big return to Hailey after a year off due to the pandemic, but other local tournaments aren’t so lucky.
The Wood River Mountain Classic, which was penciled in for the following weekend (July 23-24) in Hailey, was forced to cancel the softball event after too many teams pulled out because they had no place to stay
So far, the only camping that is allowed for the Ray Nelson Tournament is on the pavement parking lots at Wood River High School and near Nelson Baseball Fields in Hailey. While there are some grassy spots for camping, the high demand for camping has caused a headache for the WRBSA.
“We have the oldest little league tournament in the state, but we also have the oldest fields and no legitimate camping options,” McKenna said.
McKenna added that he estimates around 400 people will come to Hailey and Bellevue over the weekend on account of the tournament.
“We owe the community a debt of gratitude for helping where they can,” McKenna said. “These types of tournaments benefit youth sports directly and indirectly. We’re missing the boat financially and hosing our local children.”
The tournament begins Friday, July 16, and will run across six total fields in Hailey: Nelson Fields 1, 2 and 3; Lions Park; Keefer Park; and the Founders Softball Field.
Below is the official schedule for the weekend:
10U Teams
(8 teams total)
Friday, July 16—8 a.m. @ Nelson Field 2, Ignite 9u vs. Wood River Colts; 8 a.m. @ Keefer Park, Wood River Mustangs vs. NAMPA 9U Allstars; 9:45 a.m. @ Keefer Park, CO-County 9u ALL-STARS vs. Wood River Mustangs; 9:45 a.m. @ Nelson Field 2, Vipers 10U vs. Wood River Colts; 9:45 a.m. @ Nelson Field 3, West Valley 9U vs. Legacy 10U; 11:30 a.m. @ Nelson Field 2, Vipers 10U vs. NAMPA 9U Allstars; 11:30 a.m. @ Keefer Park, CO-County 9u ALL-STARS vs. Ignite 9u.
3:00 p.m. @ Nelson Field 2, NAMPA 9U Allstars vs. West Valley 9U; 3:00 p.m. @ Nelson Field 3, Ignite 9u vs. Legacy 10U; 3:00 p.m. @ Keefer Park, CO-County 9u ALL-STARS vs. Wood River Colts; 4:45 p.m. @ Nelson Field 3, Legacy 10U vs. Vipers 10U; 4:45 p.m. Nelson Field 2, West Valley 9U vs. Wood River Mustangs.
Saturday, July 17 (Bracket play)—9:45 a.m. @ Keefer Park, 10U 7th Place vs. 10U 6th Place; 9:45 a.m. Nelson Field 2, 10U 2nd Place vs. 10U 3rd Place; 11:30 a.m. @ Keefer Park, 10U 5th Place vs. 10U 8th Place; 11:30 a.m. @ Nelson Field 2, 10U 1st Place vs. 10U 4th Place; 1:15 p.m. @ Keefer Park, Bracket Winner B18 vs. Bracket Winner B17; 1:15 p.m. @ Nelson Field 2, Bracket Winner B43 vs. Bracket Winner B44.
12U Teams
(12 teams total)
Friday, July 16—8 a.m. @ Lions Park, Wood River Outlaws vs. CB Rhinos 11u; 8 a.m. @ WRHS Softball Field, Competitors vs. Wood River Rough Riders; 8 a.m. @ Nelson Field 1, Boise Scrappers vs. Co-County Punishers; 9:45 a.m. @ Nelson Field 1, Nampa Clutch 12U vs. Idaho Falls Braves 12U; 9:45 a.m. @ WRHS Softball Field, Nampa 12U vs. Wood River Rough Riders; 9:45 a.m. @ Lions Park, Wood River Outlaws vs. Captains; 11:30 a.m. @ Nelson Field 1, Co-County Punishers vs. Vipers 11U; 11:30 a.m. @ Lions Park, CB Rhinos 11u vs. Boise Scrappers; 11:30 a.m. @ WRHS Softball Field, Vipers 12U vs. Competitors.
1:15 p.m. @ WRHS Softball Field, Captains vs. Vipers 12U; 1:15 p.m. @ Lions Park, Boise Scrappers vs. Nampa 12U; 1:15 p.m. @ Nelson Field 1, Wood River Rough Riders vs. Vipers 11U; 3:00 p.m. @ WRHS Softball Field, CB Rhinos 11u vs. Nampa Clutch 12U, 3:00 p.m. @ Lions Park, Co-County Punishers vs. Wood River Outlaws; 3:00 p.m. @ Nelson Field 1, Competitors vs. Idaho Falls Braves 12U; 4:45 p.m. @ Nelson Field 1, Idaho Falls Braves 12U vs. Captains; 4:45 p.m. @ WRHS Softball Field, Vipers 11U vs. Nampa Clutch 12U; 4:45 p.m. @ Lions Park, Nampa 12U vs. Vipers 12U.
Saturday, July 17 (Bracket play)—8:00 a.m. @ Nelson Field 1, 1 12U 4th Place vs. 12U 5th Place; 8:00 a.m. @ Lions Park, 12U 10th Place vs. 12U 11th Place; 9:45 a.m. @ Nelson Field 1, 12U 3rd Place vs. 12U 6th Place; 9:45 a.m. @ Lions Park, 12U 9th Place vs. 12U 12th Place; 11:30 a.m. @ Nelson Field 1, Bracket Winner B43 vs. 12U 1st Place; 11:30 a.m. @ Lions Park, Bracket Winner B48 vs. 12U 7th Place; 1:15 p.m. @ Nelson Field 1, Bracket Winner B44 vs. 12U 2nd Place; 1:15 p.m. @ Lions Park, Bracket Winner B49 vs. 12U 8th Place; 3:00 p.m. @ Nelson Field 1, Bracket Winner B45 vs. Bracket Winner B46; 3:00 p.m. @ Lions Park, Bracket Winner B50 vs. Bracket Winner B51.
