Slater Whitehead, a member of the Sun Valley Youth Hockey Midget/High School team, is raffling off a high-end mountain bike to raise money for the SVYH scholarship fund.
A SVYH press release stated that Whitehead wants to help get more kids on the ice in October by contributing all the raffle proceeds to the scholarship fund.
Retailing at about $7,000, the grand prize is a 2020 Yeti 140SB, large, mountain bike. Raffle tickets are $50 apiece, and only 300 tickets are available to buy.
Payments are accepted at Venmo only, and the Venmo name is @Slater-Whitehead.
Questions, contact Whitehead at 208-721-2422 or slatersunvalley@gmail.com. The Instagram is @Yeti_Raffle.
Want to coach hockey?
SVYH is seeking youth hockey coaches for 2020-21.
Interested in coaching at any level this coming winter? Please email board@sunvalleyyouthhockey.com with details including:
Name and contact information; preferred age level; preference for head or assistant coach; summary of hockey background; youth coaching experience; and any other pertinent details.
