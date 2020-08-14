The sports world has changed in a myriad of ways since mid-March, when the Sun Valley Suns hockey team was one of the first to face some of the biggest questions of this global pandemic year:
We’re supposed to play, but can we play? Should we play?
Enjoying one of their best-ever seasons in 45 winters as an elite senior men’s hockey franchise, the Suns (20-2) had breezed along on 11-game and nine-game winning streaks.
They were poised to host their biggest rival, the Jackson Hole (Wyo.) Moose, in a climactic March 13-14 two-game series at Hailey’s Campion Ice House to determine the King of the Mountain Cup winner.
Suns coach John Burke expected near-capacity crowds that would have enabled the team to set a new home attendance record for a season. The team’s profitability for 2019-20 would have been assured.
But, about 24 hours before the first puck dropped, Burke pulled the plug and canceled the eagerly-awaited series because of health concerns regarding public gatherings due to the Novel Coronavirus.
He said, “It’s one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make. But our overall responsibilities and community health won out in the end. I just couldn’t have sat there in the rink and felt right about playing the games.”
Late spring and summer is the time when Burke finalizes the schedule for the upcoming Suns season, and 2020 has been no exception, despite all the upheavals in the sports world.
A pioneer Suns player from the mid-1970s, Burke is entering his 16th season as the team’s head coach with an overall 228-76-9 record. This will be the 46th Suns season. It may or may not be Burke’s last at the head coaching helm.
He has put together a schedule of 25 games (20 at home) from December through March that could very well be the most competitive schedule the Suns have ever faced.
But……
“There is so much yet to be determined,” Burke said recently, referring to the new schedule as, “To Be Announced, According to COVID.” When he emailed the schedule to his players, he said, “Pray for a vaccine boys!”
Burke said, “We’ll try hard to have a 46th season, but it’s hard to say right now. Every team has confirmed to play us, if the pandemic allows us to play. I’m really happy that just about every Suns player from last year has stayed around.”
“We might have to play without fans during December. We might have to limit the number of fans in the rink and change our ticket policy. If we can’t have spectators at all, we might have to rely on donations and corporate help.
“We will follow all the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, whatever we end up doing.”
Besides home-and-home series with the Jackson Hole Moose and the annual January visit of Bobby Farrelly’s East Coast Gutter Snipes, the Suns have scheduled home series with Black Diamond Hockey League franchises the Texas Titans and Vail (Co.) Yeti.
New to the schedule are the Wilmington Wheels from Delaware and the Santa Rosa (Ca.) Growlers from the Sonoma area, playing out of the Redwood Empire Ice Arena, better known as Snoopy’s Home Ice in Santa Rosa.
The Suns are due to visit the Charles Schulz-owned arena in Santa Rosa for their regular-season finale March 12-13.
If all goes well, the Suns will embark from there on a journey that’s been rumored for the past several seasons.
That’s a two-week team expedition to Australia March 15-29 for six games including four in an international tournament to be held Melbourne, plus games against pro teams in Canberra and Newcastle.
Burke said, “That depends on travel bans and restrictions at the time.” It also depends on having a hockey season in the first place.
