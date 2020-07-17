Carson Mooney repeated as Men’s Championship Flight winner of the President’s Cup, and Suzanne Williams captured her ninth Women’s Championship Flight title.
The Valley Club was a busy place Friday and Saturday, July 10-11 for the club’s first major competition of the 2020 season. The President’s Cup is the club’s annual 36-hole stroke play championship.
Mooney was a three-time All-WCC first team honoree from 1994-96 playing for Pepperdine University in California. A Boise High School golfer for Gary Larsen, Mooney won the Idaho Golf Association’s men’s state amateur golf championship in both 1995 and 1997.
Valley Club PGA Director of Golf Jaime Sharp said about the President’s Cup, “The tournament was a huge success with 57 golfers competing in four flights. The tournament was organized by tee.
“The Friday afternoon round was played on the North and West course rotations. The wind was steady out of the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
“The final round was conducted on the newly-renovated South-North Course. The wind was calm and the course gracefully defended anyone from going too low—keeping the field relatively together and making for an exciting finish.”
Mooney (72-73 for 1-over-par 145) won the 24-player Men’s Championship Flight by five strokes over Greg Fairfield (74-76 for 6-over-par 150). Tying for net honors in the flight were John Kanellitsas and David Hennessey, at 144.
Among women, Williams regained her title (80-78 for 14-over-par 158) over Ann Sadler (94-97 for 191). Last year’s winner Britt Palmedo was not present to defend. Net winner at 156 was Debbie Lemman.
Men’s First Flight winners were Jerry Graham (gross) and Jay Cassell (net).
Men’s Second Flight winners were Tift Mann (gross) and Blair Hull (net).
Top stroke-play results follow. The total purse allocated was $2,550.
Men’s Championship Flight (Tee 2): 1st gross—Carson Mooney 72-73 for 1-over-par 145 ($270). 2nd gross—Greg Fairfield 74-76 for 150 ($160). 3rd gross (tie)—Neil Bradshaw 79-72 for 151 and Mike Sadler 74-77 for 151 ($52.50 each).
1st net (tie)—John Kanellitsas 75-69 for 144 and David Hennessy 68-76 for 144 ($215 each). 3rd net (tie)—Jim Kanellitsas 76-72 for 148 and Lloyd Dyer 73-75 for 148 ($52.50 each).
Women’s Championship Flight (Tee 5): 1st gross—Suzanne Williams 80-78 for 14-over-par 158 ($180). 2nd gross—Ann Sadler 94-97 for 191. 3rd gross—Vicki Shapiro 101-96 for 197. 4th gross—Debbie Lemman 107-100 for 207.
1st net—Debbie Lemman 81-75 for 156 ($180). 2nd net (tie)—Kathleen Magee 87-75 for 162 and Vicki Shapiro 83-79 for 162. 4th net—Rhonda Brown 92-79 for 171.
Men’s First Flight (Tee 3): 1st gross—Jerry Graham 81-80 for 161 ($200). 2nd gross—Jeffrey Mansoor 82-86 for 168 ($135). 3rd gross—John Herrell 88-89 for 177. 4th gross—Richard Davis 90-88 for 178.
1st net—Jay Cassell 73-74 for 147 ($200). 2nd net (tie)—William Potter 81-74 for 155 and Ron Fairfax 80-75 for 155 ($67.50 each). 4th net—Sean Terry 80-76 for 156. 5th net—Paul Kenny 78-80 for 158.
Men’s Second Flight (Tee 4): 1st gross—Tift Mann 80-77 for 157 ($135). 2nd gross—Norman Schultz 85-84 for 169 ($90). 3rd gross—Robert Cook 94-88 for 182. 4th gross—Timothy Ryan 100-101 for 201.
1st net—Blair Hull 71-68 for 139 ($135). 2nd net—John Martinson 74-76 for 150 ($90). 3rd net (tie)—Douglas Taylor 79-85 for 164 and Page Chapman 83-81 for 164.
Ace at Valley Club
The Valley Club has reported a hole-in-one.
On Tuesday, July 14, Bob Honey aced the North Course No. 7 hole with a 6-iron from 113 yards. Witness was Marianne Honey.
