The Wood River Baseball Association player evaluations will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 inside the high school gym—10U from 2-3:30 p.m. and 12U and 13U from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. If your player is 10 on May 1, they are 10U. If they are 11 on May 1, they are 12U. You will need to register in order to be a part of evaluations. If you cannot make it because of other commitments, you will still need to register before Feb. 18. No payment is due at time of registration. Players should show up 15 min early and bring their own gear, but no cleats. Catchers can bring gear or use WRBA gear. Register and find more info at www.woodriverbaseball.com
Player evaluations upcoming for Wood River Baseball Association
