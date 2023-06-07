Ray Nelson Memorial Baseball Tournament

Four local teams will take the field in the Ray Nelson Invitational.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

One of Idaho’s longest and strongest family traditions returns to Hailey and Bellevue when the 51st annual Ray Nelson Invitational youth baseball tournament is staged for 28 Gem State teams on six diamonds Friday and Saturday, June 9-10.

With school out for the summer after Thursday’s classes, the flurry of baseball hosted by the Wood River Baseball Association (WRBA) will pack 65 games into two days. The 12U Division will have 16 teams, up from 12 teams last June, and the 10U Division will feature 12 teams.

Games begin Friday at 8 a.m. and continue for 12 straight hours. Saturday’s action picks up at 8 a.m., with championship games in all divisions starting by 2 p.m. Tournament headquarters are the three diamonds at Hailey’s Nelson Field, with Lions Park featuring many top 12U games.

