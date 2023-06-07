One of Idaho’s longest and strongest family traditions returns to Hailey and Bellevue when the 51st annual Ray Nelson Invitational youth baseball tournament is staged for 28 Gem State teams on six diamonds Friday and Saturday, June 9-10.
With school out for the summer after Thursday’s classes, the flurry of baseball hosted by the Wood River Baseball Association (WRBA) will pack 65 games into two days. The 12U Division will have 16 teams, up from 12 teams last June, and the 10U Division will feature 12 teams.
Games begin Friday at 8 a.m. and continue for 12 straight hours. Saturday’s action picks up at 8 a.m., with championship games in all divisions starting by 2 p.m. Tournament headquarters are the three diamonds at Hailey’s Nelson Field, with Lions Park featuring many top 12U games.
Besides four WRBA teams entered in the two-day meet, this year’s Nelson tournament will showcase teams from Kimberly, Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Jerome, Eagle, Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, Kuna and Challis.
“It should be an extremely competitive 12U field of teams,” said tournament director Brad Golub of Hailey. Friday’s preliminary games will usher the teams into Saturday’s 12U Gold, Silver and Bronze division playoffs, and Gold and Silver playoffs for the 10U group.
Golub, in his third year as tournament director, said he instituted the divisional playoffs in the Nelson after seeing similar formats used at Blackfoot and Bear Lake baseball tournaments. It guarantees a greater number of competitive tournament games to better encourage youth development.
Last year, for instance, the Wood River Outlaws 12U team had a subpar performance during Friday’s preliminary round games, but the Outlaws came on strong with a 3-0 record Saturday and won the Silver Division championship 21-5 over the Idaho Vipers 11U from Kimberly.
Also last year, Competitors from Boise won the Nelson 12U Gold Division 1-0 over the 208 Scrappers, and the Wood River Colts finished second in the 10U Silver Division to the Twin Falls Cubs champions.
This year’s tourney is planning a Home Run Derby on the Nelson No. 3 field Friday evening. There will be 12U and 10U divisions, plus a “Moms Who Drop Bombs” mother’s division suggested by WRBA fundraising coordinator Katy Freytag. Contestants provide their own pitcher and pay $10 for 10 swings. Winners are those with the most points.
The Nelson began in 1972 as a continuation of the Wood River Valley Little League Invitational first staged in August 1957 in Hailey and Ketchum. The tournament is named for Ray Nelson, a Hailey baseball booster who passed away in 1970.
Here are WRBA teams entered in the Nelson, their rosters and games:
Wood River Outlaws 12U
Players: Charlie Dietz, Otis Freytag, Jackson Golub, Raleigh Johnson, Carter Kyle, Samuel McKenna, Wes Ratliffe, Enzo Schmillen, Dexter Thompson and Cooper Veregge.
All Friday games at Lions Park, at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The Outlaws went 2-2 in their Pocatello tournament debut during May, then posted a 3-2 record during last Saturday’s Jerome tournament, including a 3-2 semi-final loss to Idaho Black Sox from Kuna.
After the Nelson tournament, the Outlaws plan to compete in the Salmon tourney June 16-17 and at Evanston, Wyoming, June 23-24, along with the Blackfoot tournament July 6-8 and the Bear Lake meet July 13-15.
Wood River Rough Riders 12U
Players: Tucker Adams, Jacob Blacker, Reid Carden, Bronson Cook, Jonathan Gomez, Barrett Gorringe, Everett Gorringe, Jasper Kopplin, Jonathan Nilsen, Marcus Nilsen and Lucca Villa.
Rough Riders games on Friday are 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at Nelson Field No. 1, and 3:30 p.m. at O’Donnell Field in Bellevue.
Wood River Mustangs 10U
Players: Ryder Buxton, Archie Dietz, Clive Freytag, Reagan Giorgi, Theodore Kurtz, Hunter McCabe, Porter Robinson, Gavin Rooney, Vann Sheue, Charles Veregge and Jackson Wrisley.
All Friday Mustang games on Nelson Field No. 2 at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Mustangs placed second at last weekend’s Jerome tournament, losing in the title game to the Kimberly Vipers 10U.
Wood River Colts 10U
Players: Sloan Giorgi, Odin Torseth, Wyatt Adams, Otis Harrigan, Waylon Harrigan, Kelby Harris, Tyler Hulbert, Cru Kelly, Trevelyn Long, Justin Peck, Jayden Rogers and Desmond Vanderbeek.
All Friday Colts games at Keefer Field in Hailey at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. ￼
