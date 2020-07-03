Strong starting pitching by Hunter Thompson and Ethan Shoemaker lifted the Wood River American Legion Wranglers to a 3-1, 7-1 Area C “A” twinbill sweep over host Jerome on Saturday, June 27.
Wood River (4-0) has now outscored its two “A” opponents Buhl and Jerome 30-5.
Thompson, a righthander, was nearly unhittable in the seven-inning opening game.
He tossed a three-hitter, whiffing the first six Jerome batters and nine of the first 10. Thompson (5 2/3 innings, 14 strikeouts, 2 walks, 0 runs) allowed only one Jerome runner as far as third base.
Jesus Sandoval finished up with an inning-plus of mound work for the save.
At the plate, Wood River (6 hits) got single runs in the second, fourth and sixth innings.
Clean-up hitter and shortstop Boone Scherer led off with a double and scored in the second. Thompson tripled and scored on Scherer’s sacrifice fly in the fourth. Blake Nelson opened with a single and crossed the plate on Thompson’s RBI single in the sixth.
Winning pitcher Shoemaker was nearly as good for Wood River in the 7-1 nightcap victory. Scherer finished in relief.
The Wranglers got off the mark in a hurry with a three-run first behind singles by Blake Nelson, Sprong (4-for-4, 3 runs) and Thompson (2 hits, double). Designated hitter Abel Rojas added an RBI single.
Wood River’s updated 18U schedule after Saturday’s Jerome doubleheader:
Tuesday, July 7 at Kimberly Astros, 4/6;
Monday, July 13 in Twin Falls against Canyon Ridge, 4/6.
Saturday, July 18 at Twin Falls A Cowboys, 1/3;
Monday, July 20 at Wendell High 5/7.
