Mats and Sonya Wilander Pickleball

Above, Men’s Second Chance Living Director Sonya Wilander with husband Mats.

 Express photos by Willy Cook

The Men’s Second Chance Living raised over $43,000 with its 2023 MSCL Pickleball Bash held over the weekend at the Valley Club, the organization’s second edition of the tournament.

“Thank you to all for supporting Men’s Second Chance Living,” MSCL Executive Director Sonya Wilander said. “Together, we can build a strong and healthy community for all.”

This year’s tournament was sponsored by Grumpy’s, Robertson Stephens, Sun Valley Insurance, The Valley Club, Zenergy, Karl Malone Ford and Decked.

MSCL Pickleball Tourney 2

