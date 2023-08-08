The Men’s Second Chance Living raised over $43,000 with its 2023 MSCL Pickleball Bash held over the weekend at the Valley Club, the organization’s second edition of the tournament.
“Thank you to all for supporting Men’s Second Chance Living,” MSCL Executive Director Sonya Wilander said. “Together, we can build a strong and healthy community for all.”
This year’s tournament was sponsored by Grumpy’s, Robertson Stephens, Sun Valley Insurance, The Valley Club, Zenergy, Karl Malone Ford and Decked.
MCSL defines its mission as providing “an all-male, supportive, sober living environment for individuals who want to maintain a clean and sober lifestyle and advance on their path to a new and better life.” Funds raised from this event will go in support of the group’s programs and operations.
The tournament took place on Aug. 5 at The Valley Club courts. Eight different teams participated in the bracket-style competition. The Brine Bashers, featuring Karen Holzman, Elizabeth Lucas, Carol Gullstad, Bob Pierpoint, Cooper Taylor, Chris Seldon, Jon Verhaeghe and Pete Prekeges won the tournament after defeating the Pickleballers, featuring Adam Taylor, Lee Sponaugle, Joanne Wetherell, Cash Peterson, Brock Peterson, Karl Wilander, William Peppo and Candice Stark. ￼
