• Hannah Conn of Ketchum has graduated Cum Laude with a major in English and Romance Languages and Literatures from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Me. On May 23 during an online celebration for the Class of 2020, Bachelor of Arts degrees were awarded to 473 Bowdoin students from 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 32 other countries and territories.
• Emma Cullen of Sun Valley has graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Colorado College located in Colorado Springs. Cullen was one of 524 undergraduates celebrated virtually by Colorado College May 31. Because the Class of 2020 could not receive their degrees in person, the college sent each graduate a celebratory graduation box that included caps, tassels, and other gifts. An in-person, on-campus commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 has been rescheduled for May 30, 2021, and CC is working on raising funds so that all members of the class can attend.
