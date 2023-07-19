Park City’s Sam Sweetser set the pace at Whit Henry’s Galena Grinder north of Ketchum Saturday, finishing the flagship 50-mile Marathon race in 4:09:59.
Sweetser went the farthest the fastest, but more than 100 cyclists winched their way around Galena Lodge in a suite of events for all ages and abilities.
The chief event, though, is the longest: two 25-mile laps around the lodge, climbing and descending some 5,500 feet along the way.
Beating the heat with a 7 a.m. start, Sweetser was one of 15 to complete the full circuit. Ketchum’s Joshua Berry (4:18:00) finished second, crossing the line nine minutes later. Joel Brazil, also of Ketchum, rounded out the men’s Pro/Open division podium in 4:52:26.
The top racers set a blistering pace in against a wide-open field: None of the top three from 2022 competed in the 2023 edition. Last year, Seattle’s Stephen Mull completed the course in 4:35:16 to take the crown. That put Mull nearly 12 minutes ahead of Hailey’s Eric Chizum (4:46:59) and almost 20 minutes ahead of Peter Noon (4:54:31) of Anchorage, Alaska.
This edition, Sweetser finished nearly a half-hour quicker than Mull’s 2022 time.
Boise’s Jim Wade won the Expert class Marathon in 4:39:05. This year, just one woman entered the Marathon competition; she did not finish.
Local riders shone in the 25-mile race, with Wood River Valley residents sweeping the female Pro/Open podium. Ketchum’s Alexa Turzian took the top spot, completing the course in 2:37:06. Michelle Chang, also of Ketchum, placed second (2:37:06) and Liv Jensen of Hailey crossed third (2:47:00).
On the men’s side, Oliver Gibbons (2:03:38) took the 25-mile Pro/Open title back to Salt Lake City ahead of Tim Zhukov (2:07:33) and James Roloff (2:10:23).
Racing a category down, Ketchum’s Kjetil Hassman won the Expert Male race in 2:04:37—just under a minute off the Pro pace. Hailey’s Logan Broadhead (2:11:29) and Donovan Lacy of Nampa (2:14:13) rounded out the men’s podium.
Two women completed the Expert class women’s race: Erin Sweetser (3:07:35) and Amy Drumm (3:39:20).
For the second straight year, Boise’s Patrick Dougherty won the 10-mile adaptive race, beating Joel Turner of Kuna and Boise’s Bruce Cooper.
The event is held in memory of Whit Henry, a 2001 Wood River High School graduate, who died July 2, 2003, in an accident on U.S. 20 between Timmerman Hill and Fairfield. He became a passionate cyclist before his death at the age of 20.
