Park City’s Sam Sweetser set the pace at Whit Henry’s Galena Grinder north of Ketchum Saturday, finishing the flagship 50-mile Marathon race in 4:09:59.

Sweetser went the farthest the fastest, but more than 100 cyclists winched their way around Galena Lodge in a suite of events for all ages and abilities.

The chief event, though, is the longest: two 25-mile laps around the lodge, climbing and descending some 5,500 feet along the way.

