Super Bowl Sunday begins for kids ages 3-13 and their parents at the Papoose Club 2023 Nordic Cup on Sunday, Feb. 12 at Quigley Nordic Center, Hailey.
The costume theme is “Gliding to Freedom—Red, White and Blue.” Register at 8:30 a.m. with classic and skate racing in age classes at 10 a.m. Planned is an obstacle course plus refreshments and prizes.
Be sure to sign up beforehand online at papooseclub.org/nordic-cup.
