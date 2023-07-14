Two full weeks of program director Toby O’Brien’s OverSpeed Hockey camps for young skaters begin Monday, July 17 at Hailey’s Campion Ice House. The sessions offering 11.5 hours of on-ice training are set for July 17-21 and July 24-28. Age groups included in the camp are U18/U19, U14/U12 and U8/U10 for skaters and goalies. The dedicated coaching staff covers hockey fundamentals, skating and skill development. Visit overspeedhockey.com.

