Snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington shows off an honorary Sun Valley Resort ski pass and her Olympic gold medal last winter during a post-Olympics celebration at the Warm Springs base of Bald Mountain in 2015.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Kaitlyn Farrington sat atop the snowboarding world when she won a gold medal in the women’s halfpipe at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

She’s now looking to go out of this world.

Farrington, who will turn 33 on Sunday, was chosen last week to be a backup crew member for the dearMoon Project.

