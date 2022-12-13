Kaitlyn Farrington sat atop the snowboarding world when she won a gold medal in the women’s halfpipe at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
She’s now looking to go out of this world.
Farrington, who will turn 33 on Sunday, was chosen last week to be a backup crew member for the dearMoon Project.
“I remember the day I won my Olympic gold medal and my feelings about it not seeming like real life,” the Hailey native wrote Dec. 8 on her Instagram. “This is pretty similar! I am beyond excited to be part of this mission as a backup crew member. I can’t wait for what’s in store! Thank you @yusaku2020 for this incredible opportunity!”
The project was unveiled in September 2018 and is scheduled to launch in 2023. The project objective is to have eight passengers travel with Maezawa for free around the Moon on a six-day tour. Maezawa expects that the experience of space tourism will inspire the accompanying passengers in the creation of something new.
The art would be exhibited sometime after returning to Earth to help promote peace around the world.
Farrington is one of two backup crew members and was chosen from over one million applicants, according to the organization. She will undergo all the preparation and training required for the flight.
“For the backup crew we get to do all the training with everybody and be a part of this experience,” Farrington said in an Instagram video. “If somebody pulls out or something happens we will step in and be on the flight.
“When I was told I was chosen for the backup crew I was so excited. I definitely was disappointed I wasn’t chosen for the main crew. To still be backup and be a part of this whole experience was enough for me.
“When I told my parents (Gary and Suz) about this whole mission, my mom was freaked out and my dad was super excited. I don’t think the whole scary part has ever hit me. I’m just excited to be a part of something a lot of people will not have the opportunity to do.”
She won a pair of Winter X Games medals in the SuperPipe—silver in 2011 and bronze in 2014.
Farrington was forced to retire less than a year after her gold medal due to a neck injury after a fall in Austria.
“It was a lot of fun getting to meet all the other crew members during the selection process,” Farrington continued in the video. “I feel like we all vibed in different ways. We’re such an eclectic group that it’ll be fun for everybody to come together and see what everybody creates out of this.
“My message, I think, is that anything’s possible. I never thought that I would be standing on top of an Olympic podium, and now to have this opportunity to be backup crew for going around the moon is just out of this world.” ￼
