The novel coronavirus can hold the Boulder Mountain Tour back, but it can’t hold it down.
Because COVID-19 ravaged most popular events between 2020 and 2021, the Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Tour went virtual, and rather than taking place in a single-day event, the BMT instead spanned across an entire week from Monday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 7.
Participants were able to ski any day and any style in between those dates.
Racers were encouraged to use creative ways to complete the self-supported 15 or 30-kilometer races.
Over 700 registrants, ranging in age from 5 to 94, skied in 16 states and three countries.
At press time on Tuesday, the Tour was still calculating the remote results. Check back at mtexpress.com/sports when full results become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In