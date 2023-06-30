23-06-28-john-mcclatchy-fishing-roland-12.jpg

Express photo by Roland Lane First place winner Casey Hawkes of Ketchum Anglers take a look at the prizes holds up his champion fish at the John McClatchy ‘Big Fish’ Memorial Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 24 at Magic Reservoir. He’s holding a 3.54 rainbow trout caught with a Rapala.

 Express/Roland Lane

Casey Hawkes of Ketchum’s 3.54-pound rainbow trout ruled the day—and took the $1,000 top prize—during the John McClatchy “Big Fish” Memorial Fishing Derby on Saturday, but many more left Magic Reservoir winners. Seventy-two anglers competed in the 12th annual tournament, which raised $5,000 to provide scholarships for Idaho kids to attend for Camp Rainbow Gold, according to organizer Willy Cook. The event honors McClatchy, a local guide and carpenter, who died of brain cancer. Over its history, the “Big Fish” memorial has raised more than $65,000 towards Camp Rainbow Gold in McClatchy’s name.

