A week after the Sun Valley Suns elite men’s hockey team recently displayed plenty of firepower against the visiting Boston Moon in the inaugural “Eclipse Cup,” the Suns turn their attention to a classic rival and fellow Black Diamond Hockey League foe the Jackson Hole Moose Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18-19.
This edition of the always-fun matchup promises a high-scoring series that will see plenty of chippy plays, shoves and checks.
“We’re looking forward to this game,” Suns head coach Ryan Enrico said after Saturday’s game against the Moon. “This game has been circled on our calendar since the schedule came out.”
The Moose (7-1) are coming into this weekend’s games averaging 8.8 goals per game. The team in common for the Suns and Moose are the Bozeman Stingers, with whom the Suns split their opening series two weeks ago. The Moose, on the other hand, swept the Stingers on Nov. 12-13 series, 6-1 and 13-0.
Leading the Moose thus far is Minnesota product Drew Akins (39 points). Akins is averaging two goals per game (16 goals total in eight games). Right behind Akins is Alaska native A.J. Sanders (37 points), who has 25 assists in the season. At goalie, Nick Krauss (4-0) comes in with a 93.9% save percentage.
The Suns (3-1) aren’t so bad themselves. Sun Valley is averaging 7.8 goals per game. Forward Nick Curry has been on fire with 10 goals and five assists (15 points). In Friday night’s 9-4 win, Curry had four goals against the Moon. Behind Curry is Max Tardy (10 points) who leads the team with six assists. Justin Taylor is also having a good early season with four assists.
“It’s nice having a fourth forward unit to depend on and trust,” Enrico said.
Enrico added that along with Curry, Tardy and Taylor, Derek Grimes and Brenden McGovern played extremely well last weekend.
At the net, expect more strong play from Bobby Bowden (2-1), who has 92 saves on the year. Matt Cooper (1-0, 29 saves) could also see some action.
Weekend Suns hockey action with the Moose begins both Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. at Campion Ice House in Hailey. The night’s benefits go to Sun Valley Youth Hockey.
The following week, Wednesday, Dec. 22, will feature the local traditional game of the Sun Valley Suns/Future Suns matchup. ￼
