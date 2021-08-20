Former NFL wide receiver and Ketchum resident Mark Pattison may have already climbed Mount Everest, but his quest hasn’t stopped.
A feature-length documentary film about Pattison’s journey of training, preparing and climbing the world’s highest mountain was captured by NFL Media, which will have a world premiere at The Argyros Theater in Ketchum on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Tickets for the event go on sale Monday, Aug. 23, and will be $50 through The Argyros’ website.
NFL Media filmed Pattison on location in Ketchum and Sun Valley as he prepared for his Everest and Lhotse climbs. Included in Pattison’s mission and the inspiration behind this extraordinary pursuit is a philanthropic mission to raise awareness for epilepsy, which his daughter Emilia lives with.
The documentary film will take people through Pattison’s intense training with trainer Bill Nurge who owns Hardcore Training Center in Ketchum. The film will also feature friend and former NFL head coach Jim Mora, Jr., who trained alongside Pattison.
Along with the training for Everest, viewers will get a chance to see what it took for Pattison to scale Everest in his quest to finish the Seven Summits. Mountaineering and climbing guru Ed Viesturs will also be featured in the film.
While the title of the documentary hasn’t yet been decided, direction of the proceeds has. A full 100% of the ticket sales going directly to Higher Ground’s new mountaineering program, which is specifically aligned with U.S. military veterans.
“Mark literally and figuratively carried a summit flag of Higher Ground to the top of Mount Everest,” Higher Ground Director of Strategic Initiatives Brian Von Herbulis said.
Von Herbulis began working at Higher Ground in January of this year but met Pattison a year prior. Von Herbulis was a guest on Pattison’s podcast “Finding Your Summit,” which aired on Christmas Day 2020. Listeners can still hear the podcast episode on markpattisonnfl.com, Spotify or Apple iTunes.
Originally from Fairfax, Virginia, Von Herbulis is retired from the United States Marine Corps and was a Special Ops and Reconnaissance Officer for 18 years. He is also the head of the new program.
“The premiere will help guide the scope of the program,” Von Herbulis said. “I plan to help continue the activities, but thanks to Mark, it turned into a fundraiser. Mark has pushed us as a climbing team.”
Von Huerbulis added that the mountaineering program plans to climb Mount Baker and Mount Rainier to help train for their ultimate goal of climbing Denali.
Prior to the showing of the film, attendees will be treated to a concert by Steve Azar from Nashville, with an open forum panel discussion after the film.
