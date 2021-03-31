In support of former NFL wide receiver and Ketchum resident Mark Pattison’s quest to conquer Everest and Lhotse for epilepsy awareness, NFL Media will produce a documentary-style story for an upcoming episode of “NFL 360.”
Pattison recently left for Nepal for his greatest test: “Emilia’s Everest-The Lhotse Challenge,” in May.
“We learned of Mark’s endeavor to scale the Seven Summits through his connection with the NFL Legends Community, and were honored to share his inspiring story as part of our ‘Life After Football’ series in 2017,” coordinating producer of NFL Media Mike Derouin said in a press release. “Now, as he embarks on his historic ascents of Everest and Lhotse, we are once again thrilled to collaborate with Mark in presenting an in-depth documentary story for an upcoming episode of our Emmy-award winning show ‘NFL 360.’”
Pattison’s climb of Everest will complete his goal of summiting the Seven Summits, which are the highest peaks on each continent.
Pattison’s challenge to scale Lhotse—the world’s fourth-tallest peak—within 24 hours of summiting Mount Everest, would be a world record as the oldest person and first NFL player to reach all seven peaks with the added challenge of conquering Lhotse—an ambition less than 40 people have accomplished.
NFL Media filmed Pattison on location in March 2021 in Sun Valley as he was preparing for his Everest and Lhotse climbs. Included in Pattison’s mission and the inspiration behind this extraordinary pursuit is a philanthropic mission to raise awareness for epilepsy, which his daughter Emilia battles.
“We have risen over $27,940, the height of Lhotse with the combined goal of Everest’s height, 29,032 feet, and have risen to date $56,972,” Pattison said in a press release. “These proceeds will benefit Higher Ground—a national nonprofit organization based in Sun Valley, Idaho, who benefit those in need.”
The NFL Foundation has also partnered with Higher Ground through Pattison’s work to provide a social grant of $5,000 for Emilia’s Everest-The Lhotse Challenge.
Pattison is an expert mountaineer, a successful entrepreneur and an executive at Sports Illustrated.
Pattison will be streaming and updating from the Himalayas throughout his journey to summit Everest and Lhotse.
For more information, visit markpattisonnfl.com or email MarkPattisonNFL@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In