If you’re looking for an alternative to tennis, then look no further than the newly formed Wood River Pickleball Alliance, which celebrated the ribbon cutting for the new pickleball courts at Atkinson Park last week.
Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw was in attendance at the ribbon cutting event.
While the WRPA doesn’t have a staff, it does have a Board of Directors, which comprises Tom Bowman, President; Sam Adicoff, Vice President; Jan Burrell, Secretary; Tim Hamilton, Treasurer and Dede Morris, Secretary.
The WRPA is an Idaho unincorporated nonprofit organization established in 2020 to promote the play of pickleball in the Wood River Valley and beyond.
Pickleball has seen an increase in popularity as of late. So far, there are eight courts at Atkinson Park in Ketchum, four at Heagle Park in Hailey, six indoor courts at the Community Campus in Hailey (winter only), eight at Elkhorn Village, eight at Sun Valley Resort, six at The Valley Club and four at the Heatherlands.
For more information, please contact the WRPA at woodriverpickleball@gmail.com.
WRPA sends players to regionals
The growth of the WRPA is quite impressive as the new club already sent 14 players to the Pacific Northwest Regional Championships in Boise June 26-27.
Here are the notable results:
Women’s Doubles: Gold
Patti Lousen, Jill Beck 60-64 4.0
Men’s Singles: Gold
Jim Kanellitsas 55-59 3.5
Women’s Doubles: Silver
Criss Fallowfield, Juli Evans 55-59 3.0
Mixed Doubles Gold
Tom Bowman, Patti Lousen 60-64 4.0
Men’s Singles: Silver
Richard Brown 60-65 4.5
Men’s Doubles: Silver
Geordie Foster, Richard Brown 55-59 4.5
Mixed Doubles: Silver
Juli Evans, Rich Evans 55-59 3.0
Mixed Doubles - Bronze
Robbie Engelhart 65-69 3.5
Other Competitors from the valley
Steve Beck, John Heinrich, Alisa Kanellitsas and Susie Ring.
