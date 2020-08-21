The new Wood River Youth Football Club will organize and conduct the 2020 local flag and tackle football program previously overseen for many years by Wood River Community YMCA and Optimist Football.
Kevin Stilling is the president of Wood River Youth Football Club, helped by board members Shane Carden and Todd Hunter.
Wood River Youth Football held its organizational meeting Thursday at the Hailey middle school and will begin practices Monday, Aug. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Wood River Middle School’s Chuck Turner field.
Those in grades 2-4 will play flag football, while grades 5-6 will play tackle football.
Some fourth-graders may be needed to fill out the rosters of tackle teams in the grade 5-6 program, Stilling said. But, as a general philosophy of the club, he said, “We want to keep kids playing flag football longer.”
Program cost is $150 per person, scholarships available.
With the start of school set for Sept. 8 this year, new players in Wood River Youth Football will be accepted all the way up until the jamboree scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12.
Blaine County School District-approved safety protocols like the wearing of masks and bringing your own water will be used, Stilling said. Players should wear their own shoes and shorts for preliminary practices, and helmets won’t be used in early meetings, he said.
Parents can register their children by coming a little early to practices starting Monday and continuing all week.
Former Wood River High varsity football coach Stilling is now the school’s athletic director. Carden is the current Wood River High varsity football coach, and Hunter coaches in the high school program.
