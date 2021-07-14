Riding high, the Wood River 10U Mustangs baseball team all but dominated their opponents at the Battle of Blackfoot Tournament in Blackfoot from July 8-10, winning the first-place trophy in the process.
The youngest generation of local baseball players is now 21-9 this summer and has boasted two first places and one second place finish in their last three tournaments. For the weekend, Wood River went 4-1 and scored 58 runs while allowing only 30 runs over five games.
“We went into this weekend with a different philosophy,” Wood River coach Brad Golub said. “We had no expectations, so this weekend was interesting. This was very much a team effort.”
In the championship game, Wood River shutout the Burley Green Sox, 22-0, to take the entire tournament. The Spurs’ Otis Freytag went 4-for-4 with six RBIs and four runs scored while Jackson Golub (4-for-5, three runs, three RBIs) and Jamie Nimmo (2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs). Nimmo also got the win on the mound by pitching a complete game through four innings.
Wood River was up 11-0 in the third inning, then put up 11 more runs in the fourth inning alone to cause the 10-run rule to be implemented.
Wes Ratliffe (four hits, three RBIs), Charlie Dietz (three hits, three runs), Dexter Thompson (two hits, two RBIs) and Hunter McCabe (two hits, three runs) also contributed greatly in the championship game.
Overall, Wood River dominated. The Spurs’ one loss came against the Idaho Vipers out of Kimberly in a 9-1 game. In that matchup, Wood River amassed only two hits (Freytag and Dietz).
Up next for Wood River is the 49th annual Ray Nelson Tournament in Hailey from July 16-17.
