Going 5-1 in six games of play, the Wood River 10U Mustangs baseball team held their trophies up high when Wood River won the Max Hemmert Memorial All-Star Invitational Tournament at City Park Loop in Salmon from June 18-19.
The Mustangs took a victory lap of sorts on Saturday’s championship game by beating the St. Anthony Cougars, 13-1. The Mustangs exacted revenge upon the Cougars for beating Wood River earlier in the tournament.
The Mustangs were led by Charlie Dietz (1-for-1), Otis Freytag (2-for-3, two runs, one RBI), Dexter Thompson (two runs, one RBI), Wes Ratliffe (2-for-2, two runs, three RBIs) and Sam McKenna (2-for-2, four RBIs).
On the mound, Jamie Nimmo got the win by going three innings pitched and seven strikeouts. Wood River Mustangs totaled 13 hits.
In the semifinals, Wood River put up 17 runs to beat Beaverhead Bomb Squad, 17-2. In that game, the Mustangs stole the lead late, scoring 13 runs in the top of the fourth inning. Raleigh Johnson got the win for Wood River by going two innings and striking out three batters.
Wood River tallied 18 hits in the game.
Dietz (3-for-3, three runs, three RBIs), Nimmo (3-for-4, two runs, three RBIs), Thompson (2-for-4, one run, two RBIs), Johnson (2-for-3, two runs, one RBI) and Cooper Veregge (2-for-3, one run, one RBI) each collected multiple hits for Wood River Mustangs.
Ratliffe had a monster tournament. In the semifinals, he went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs and the game’s only home run. In the tournament, Ratliffe hit three home runs, including a grand slam in Wood River’s only loss of the tournament, a 13-12 affair against St. Anthony on Friday. In that game, Ratliffe had four RBIs.
