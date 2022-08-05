MSCL hosts inaugural Pickleball Tournament

Men’s Second Chance Living in Hailey hosted its inaugural pickleball tournament at The Valley Club on Saturday, July 30. It was open to contestants of all abilities. Approximately 60 players participated. Executive Director Sonya Wilander announced that MSCL was purchasing a second home to support men in recovery and help alleviate the housing crisis in the valley. The winning team, Gravity Pulls, comprised Cooper Sakaguchi, Richard Stark, Lacey Smythe, Thad Smythe, William Pello, Kris Miller, Werner Morawitz, and Mats Wilander.
