The Wood River High School’s boys and girls cross-country teams held its lone home meet on Friday, Sept. 11, at Quigley Farms for the Wood River Invite.
The original invitational, a 5,000-meter race, was to involve Wood River, Mountain Home and Jerome; however, Jerome bowed out due to COVID-19 concerns.
Both Mountain Home teams won the invite by score of 17-44 and 16-47, respectively.
Top runners for Mountain Home were Derek Schultz with a time of 18 minutes, 56 seconds on the boys side, and Charlize Lawson (21:10) for the girls.
Top finisher for Wood River boys was Dylan Heyrend (19:38), who finished fourth overall. Zach Sabina finished eighth (21:04) and Lance Heyrend (21:55) finished ninth.
Wood River’s top female was Elizabeth Lipman (23:46), who finished fifth overall.
Wood River Results
Boys—4—Dylan Heyrend 19:38; 8—Zach Sabina 21:04; 9.—Lance Heyrend 21:55; 12—Dylan Gill 23:08; 14—Payton Sorensen 23:27; 16—Emmett Stouffer 23:57; 17—Grant Green 24:14; 22—Cade London 26:58.
Girls—5—Elizabeth Lipman 23:46; 9—Kacie Flolo 26:16; 12—Bridgette Normand 30:38; 13—Pranaleyadri Meyer 30:46; 14—Kennedy Larson 31:58.
