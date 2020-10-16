The Wood River mountain bike team hosted its final short track races out Croy Canyon with middle schoolers riding on Wednesday, Oct. 7, and high schoolers on Thursday, Oct. 8.
The riders were challenged with a 1.06-mile course consisting of four and five laps of pure single track.
This was the last practice and race for the 2020-2021 season, which was also the final race for seniors Zane Lyon, Elias Svennungsen, Sebastian Hanks and Ramsey Marquis.
Standouts during the race included Skade Quesnel winning a prime on the toughest climb on the course.
Henri Dolson had a nice crash on the first lap then went from dead last to second place by lap four.
Lyon led the field for the first two laps and then allowed others to lead out until the final push with a tie first place win with Oliver Smith.
Girls 4 Laps
1—Paige DeHart, 21:53. 2—Sadie Rector, 22:09. 3—Eloise Herbert, 22:10. 3—Malia Foley, 24:34. 4—Camas Filbert, 25:35. 5—Ashley Eggers, 26:28. 6—Skade Quesnel, 27:50.
JV-2 Boys 4 laps
1—Spencer Feries, 20:52. 2—Henri Dolson, 22:08. 3—Tyler Wallace, 23:19. 4—Lucas Smith, 23:26. 5—Beckham Settle, 23:32. 6—Dylan Benson, 24:13. 7—Noah Hill 24:19. 8—Aleczander Hanks, 24:25.
JV-1 Boys 5 Laps
1—Clayton Elsbree, 25:31. 2—Lucas Savage, 25:46. 3—Sebastian Hanks, 28:59.
Varsity Boys 5 Laps
1—Zane Lyon, 22:23. 2—Oliver Smith, 22:23. 3—Elias Svenngusen, 22:31. 4—Dexter Morrison, 22:33. 5—Holden Archie, 23:37.
6—Ramsey Marquis, 24:30. 7—Hayden Wilson 26:20.
8TH GRADE BOYS TIME
1—Ben Gross, 12.42. 2—Zach Quesnel, 12.43. 3—Rayce Nelson, 12.48. 4—Wyatt Dunn, 13.07. 5—Chris Perez, 15.11. 6—Luke Miller, 15.31. 7—Orrie DeShields, 15.35. 8—McKay Wilson, 16.47.
8TH GRADE GIRLS TIME
1—Ella Shaughnessy, 13.43. 2—Lowie Watkins, 14.03. 3—Mazzy Conners, 14.52. 4—Lily Snell, 16.49. 5—Rylee McMinn, 17.12. 6—Essence Franz, 18.35.
7TH GRADE BOYS TIME
1—Kai VanBueren, 12.47. 2—Tristan Boloix, 13.42. 3—Hank Huntsman, 15.16. 4—Luca Finegan, 16.04. 5—Caleo Morrison, 16.16.
7TH GRADE GIRLS TIME
1—Ruby Smith, 12.44. 2—Liv Herlinger, 15.32. 3—Sarah Olson, 15.46. 4—Alyssa Huntsman, 16.52. 5—Abby Berner, 16.54. 6—Isabella, Perez 22.43.
6TH GRADE BOYS TIME
1—Edyn Teigte, 13.53. 2—Will Lamoureux, 14.28. 3—Tucker Rector, 15.08. 4—Henry Georgiades, 16.02. 5—Abe Gross, 16.03. 6—Felix Wilson, 16.15.
6TH GRADE GIRLS TIME
1—Zoe Liberatone, 15.57. 2—Tobie Stilling, 17.08. 3—Sophie McMinn, 17.54. 4—Lucy Jacoby, 18.23. 5—Adynne Snell, 19.12.
