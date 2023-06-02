Redfish event

Runners of all ages took to the trails around Redfish Lake over Memorial Day Weekend.

 Courtesy photo by Thomas Smiley

A total 429 mainly Idaho runners joined the holiday fun for the 13th annual Redfish Lake Lodge Memorial Day Run on Saturday, May 27 in the Sawtooth Valley north of Ketchum.

There were 110 finishers at the 13.1-mile half marathon distance along with 91 in the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) event and 228 at 5k. Many Wood River Valley runners took part.

Winning the half marathon was Bradley Amburgey, 28, of Boise in 1.37:14 over Rita Krantz, 32, of Creswell, Oregon, 1.40:02. Taking third place was Stratton Cunningham, 16, of Hailey with a time of 1.42:53.

Load comments