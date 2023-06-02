A total 429 mainly Idaho runners joined the holiday fun for the 13th annual Redfish Lake Lodge Memorial Day Run on Saturday, May 27 in the Sawtooth Valley north of Ketchum.
There were 110 finishers at the 13.1-mile half marathon distance along with 91 in the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) event and 228 at 5k. Many Wood River Valley runners took part.
Winning the half marathon was Bradley Amburgey, 28, of Boise in 1.37:14 over Rita Krantz, 32, of Creswell, Oregon, 1.40:02. Taking third place was Stratton Cunningham, 16, of Hailey with a time of 1.42:53.
Fourteen other Wood River Valley runners finished the half marathon. They were, with their overall places:
4—Christina Berridge, 47, 1.43:00. 6—Don Shepler, 49, 1.44:01. 12—Christian Hovey, 23, 1.47:53. 24—Kelsey Paxson, 39, 1.52:28. 32—Kate Lyman, 41, 1.56:14. 35—Dylan Carey, 28, 1.58:05. 45—Ashley Fassbender, 32, 1.59:56.
46—Justin Hockemeyer, 42, 2.00:04. 50—Don Cunningham, 57, 2.02:24. 53—Teressa Johnson, 38, 2.03:38. 57—Emily Rodrigue, 27, 2.06:36. 61—Katherine Bridwell, 41, 2.12:01. 63—Tyler Kent, 43, 2.12:23. 79—Caroline Bomstein, 28, 2.18:16.
Carey’s Ashton Drage, 18, won the 10k race by five seconds with a time of 36:30, ahead of second-place Vincent Showers, 17, of Jerome (36:35). The 10k women’s winner was Samantha Wood, 18, of Boise in 39:19 for third place of 91 finishers.
Other Wood River runners in the top 11 of the 10k race were: 7—Adair Anderson, 39, 47:14. 8—Alexis Burwell, 39, 48:10. 9—Jack Smith, 33, 49:36. 10—Jess Fiaschetti, 38, 50:13; and 11—Colleen Gilligan, 41, 51:02.
The 5k winner was George Showers, 20, of Jerome in 18:19. Finishing 10th and 11th overall were Ketchum runners Cody Lloyd, 10, in 24:11, and David Lloyd, 46, in 24:15.
