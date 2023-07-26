The Valley Club gift-wraps its busy summer schedule around its mid-July Member-Guest men’s golf tournament. This year’s four-day competition was the biggest yet, attracting 216 golfers on 108 twosomes packed into 18 flights.
In the 95-degree heat, the private club’s 27th annual “Moose Madness” tournament ended just before dinnertime Saturday with spectators in a fleet of golf carts watching the final pair of twosomes heading up the North Course No. 9 hole to the finish.
Playing their 50th hole since Thursday in the alternate shot format were the finalist twosomes of member Michael Horwitz and guest Todd Mohr, alongside member Page Roos and guest William Roos. Whichever team posted the lowest score on the par-4, 385-yard hole would win.
With the scorching heat, there was little doubt that the winning team would celebrate by diving side-by-side into the lake that runs in front of the green. John Murray and Briggs Forelli started the water tradition after winning “Moose Madness” back in 2000.
Horwitz made sure that his team would advance to the final hole by lofting a pitching wedge from 120 yards out to within 6 inches of the hole on the previous challenge—the par-4, 384-yard North Course No. 8 hole. “It was my best shot of the tournament,” said Horwitz afterward.
Mohr converted the birdie putt, and Horwitz stepped to the last tee needing one more clutch shot to move his team closer to its first title. He chose a driver, and boomed a 300-yard shot straight down the fairway and away from the lake. The ball landed safely on an upslope with a clear 80-yard chipping view of the green.
The 260-yard tee shot of Page Roos was nearly as good as Horwitz’s, but it ended up on the right side near the lake and offered the challenge of going over the water to reach the green. William Roos and Page Roos followed with water balls, and thereafter conceded the match.
Horwitz and Mohr wasted no time jumping into the lake. The Roos’ settled for the second-place trophy after a fine tournament.
Third place went to member Marshall Rule and guest Ryan Bates of The Golf Club at Redmond Ridge in Washington State.
Horwitz and Mohr won their six-team flight during the three-day series of nine-hole qualifying matches and booked their ticket into Saturday’s alternate shot “Moose Rut” shootout against the other 18 flight winners.
Eight teams were eliminated on the first “Moose Rut” holes—the 365-yard South Course No. 9 and 385-yard North Course No. 9. Three more teams were sidelined on each of the North Course No. 1 and No. 2 holes, those covering 511 and 410 yards. Two more teams stepped aside on the 384-yard North Course No. 8.
Presiding over his first “Moose Madness” was The Valley Club’s new Director of Golf Jake Hanson. Head professional was Jacob Howse. Once again, the tournament chairman was Jack Dies. Superintendent Jason Sigmund officiated over the course preparation.
PRACTICE ROUND AND FLIGHT RESULTS
“Moose Madness” opened with optional practice round games last Wednesday, formatted for the 100 golfers on 50 teams as low net best ball. Valley Club members listed first in twosomes:
Flight 1 Division (20 teams): 1st position—Terry Robertson and Thomas Rodd 62 strokes, -10 net to par ($750). 2nd—Daniel Hollis and Adam Quarles 63, -9 ($450). 3rd—Carey Thrasher and Jonathan Willen 66, -6 ($300).
Flight 2 Division (16 teams): 1st position—Paul Willis and Will Fruehling 57 strokes, -15 net to par ($750). 2nd (3-way tie)—Howard King and Brett Comstock 64, -8 ($250); Sean Ryan and Ed Richmond 64, -8 ($250); Robert Stewart and John Mayol: 64, -8 ($250).
Flight 3 Division (14 teams): 1st position—John Gabbert and Rod Diefendorf 65 strokes, -7 net to par ($750). 2nd—Gary Morgan and Ken Pierce, 66. -6 ($450). 3rd (3-way tie)—Tift Mann and Burney Warren, 67, -5 ($100); Rudy Schupp and Jim Worthey 67, -5 ($100); Ray Knowles and Gary Sitzmann 67, -5 ($100).
Closest to the Pin winners during the practice round were Howard King (3 feet, 6.5 inches), Tift Mann (4 feet, 3 inches), Greg Moore (7 feet, 10 inches) and Rick Filkins (3 feet, 10 inches). Straightest Shot (Closest to Center) winner was Clark Shafer on par-5 South No. 4.
Here are final point totals of the 18 “Moose Madness” flights (top 2 places listed) in the one net best ball of the team format, using a point system for the 45 holes of round-robin play Thursday through Saturday (Valley Club member listed first).
Wade Hampton (North Carolina): 1—Vincent Aicale and Eric Bambury, 25. 2 (tie)—Phil O’Reilly and Brock Mackenzie, 23.5; John Anderson and Kevin Anderson, 23.5.
Shadow Creek (Nevada): 1—David Hennessy and Anthony Heaton, 26.5. 2 (tie)—Jamie Coulter and Scott Pertel, 24; Lloyd Dyer and Steve Glick, 24.
Victoria National (Indiana): 1—Steven Serratore and Greg Moore, 27.5. 2—Dave Cropper and John Ramos, 23.
Butler National (Illinois): 1—Michael Horwitz and Todd Mohr, 26. 2—Kent Gustafson and Steve Brinkman, 24.5.
Flint Hills (Kansas): 1—Walter Teagle and George Zahringer, 25. 2—Jeffrey Batt and Dan Lodge, 23.5.
Sand Ridge (Ohio): 1—John Kanellitsas and Heath Tagtmeyer, 30. 2—Stephen Silk and Taylon Lien, 29.
Quarry (California): 1—Chris Stephens and Chet Stephens, 26. 2—Brooks Pierce and Jack Hinson, 24.5.
Dallas National (Texas): 1—Paul Willis and Will Fruehling, 26. 2—Jon Verhaeghe and Perry Chappell, 24.
Estancia (Arizona): 1—Marshall Rule and Ryan Bates, 28.5. 2—Rob McGowan and John Baker, 24.
Sage Valley (South Carolina): 1—Richard Davis and Harry Curtis, 26. 2 (tie)—Tom Lenze and Eric Lenze, 25.5; Sean Ryan and Ed Richmond, 25.5.
Preserve (California): 1—Page Roos and William Roos, 26. 2—Glen Shapiro and Forrest Lebaron, 25.5.
Hudson National (New York): 1—Paul Kenny and John Majors, 25.5. 2—Johan Eveland and David Leibowits 24.5.
Martis Camp (California): 1—Bob Walsh and Joseph Walsh, 27. 2—John Herrell and Bob Moore, 25.5.
Madison Club (California): 1—Richard Brown and Hughes Brown, 27. 2—Sherwood Dodge and John McBryde, 27.
Rams Hill (California): 1—Mike Colhoun and Andrew Evans, 31. 2—Doyle Rundell and Travis Rundell, 25.
Whisper Rock (Arizona): 1—Derek Klomhaus and Ryan Atlas, 29.5. 2—Barry Pyle and Jay Dick, 25.
Emerald Dunes (Florida): 1—Jim Welch and Michael Jones, 26. 2—John Gabbert and Rod Diefendorf, 25.5.
Gozzer Ranch (Idaho): 1—John Ashton and Harry Burn, 25.5. 2—Timothy Ryan and Bob Wosneski, 25.5.
