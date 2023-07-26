The Valley Club gift-wraps its busy summer schedule around its mid-July Member-Guest men’s golf tournament. This year’s four-day competition was the biggest yet, attracting 216 golfers on 108 twosomes packed into 18 flights.

In the 95-degree heat, the private club’s 27th annual “Moose Madness” tournament ended just before dinnertime Saturday with spectators in a fleet of golf carts watching the final pair of twosomes heading up the North Course No. 9 hole to the finish.

Playing their 50th hole since Thursday in the alternate shot format were the finalist twosomes of member Michael Horwitz and guest Todd Mohr, alongside member Page Roos and guest William Roos. Whichever team posted the lowest score on the par-4, 385-yard hole would win.

