Carson Mooney captured his fifth consecutive Valley Club President’s Cup championship, and Suzanne Williams reclaimed the gross stroke women’s golf championship for her 11th President’s Cup title on Saturday.

Mooney (68-70 for 6-under-par 138) was on fire among the 16 Men’s Tee 2 Flight contestants in the low gross competition and prevailed by five strokes over runner-up Greg Fairfield (72-71 for 1-under-par 143). They were the only golfers to break par.

Boise High School graduate, Mooney was a three-time, first-team all-conference golfer for Pepperdine University in California. He won the Idaho Golf Association’s men’s state amateur golf championship in 1995 and 1997.

Load comments