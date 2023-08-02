Carson Mooney captured his fifth consecutive Valley Club President’s Cup championship, and Suzanne Williams reclaimed the gross stroke women’s golf championship for her 11th President’s Cup title on Saturday.
Mooney (68-70 for 6-under-par 138) was on fire among the 16 Men’s Tee 2 Flight contestants in the low gross competition and prevailed by five strokes over runner-up Greg Fairfield (72-71 for 1-under-par 143). They were the only golfers to break par.
Boise High School graduate, Mooney was a three-time, first-team all-conference golfer for Pepperdine University in California. He won the Idaho Golf Association’s men’s state amateur golf championship in 1995 and 1997.
Williams (77-75 for 8-over-par 152) was a six-stroke winner over last year’s champion and four-time President’s Cup women’s titlist Marilyn Celano (75-83 for 14-over-par 158). Celano led Williams by two strokes in the Tee 5 Flight entering Saturday.
The President’s Cup is the private golf club’s annual 36-hole stroke play championship. Thirty-nine golfers took part in the two-day tournament.
Other Men’s flight winners were John Wolcott and Tift Mann in the gross stroke category, along with Dave Hausmann, Wolcott and John Herrell (net). Williams also captured low net among the women ahead of Ann Sadler.
Top stroke-play results follow:
Men’s Tee 2 Flight: 1st gross—Carson Mooney 68-70 for 6-under-par 138. 2nd gross—Greg Fairfield 72-71 for 1-under-par 143. 3rd gross—Jamie Sharp 74-73 for 147. 4th gross—Dave Hausmann 75-74 for 149.
1st net—Dave Hausmann 72-70 for 142. 2nd net—Page Roos 76-68 for 144. 3rd net—Terry Robertson 74-70 for 144. 4th net—Greg Fairfield 73-71 for 144.
Women’s Tee 5 Flight: 1st gross—Suzanne Williams 77-75 for 8-over-par 152. 2nd gross—Marilyn Celano 75-83 for 158. 3rd gross—Michaela Forelli 86-79 for 165. 4th gross—Ann Sadler 86-85 for 171. 5th gross—Kristen O’Reilly 93-90 for 183.
1st net—Suzanne Williams 73-70 for 1-under-par 143. 2nd net—Ann Sadler 74-72 for 146. 3rd net—Michaela Forelli 78-70 for 148. 4th net—Elizabeth Lockette 74-75 for 149. 5th low net—Marilyn Celano 71-78 for 149.
Men’s Tee 3 Flight: 1st gross—John Wolcott 77-78 for 155. 2nd gross—Jeffrey Mansoor 78-81 for 159. 3rd gross—Michael Viola 87-86 for 173. 4th gross—Steve Miner 89-87 for 176. 5th gross—Paul Kenny 91-88 for 179
1st net—John Wolcott 72-72 for 144. 2nd net—Jeffrey Mansoor 71-73 for 144. 3rd net—Michael Viola 78-77 for 155. 4th net—Steve Miner 80-77 for 157. 5th net—Paul Kenny 80-77 for 157.
Men’s Tee 4 Flight: 1st gross—Tift Mann 80-81 for 161. 2nd gross—Steve Steppe 79-87 for 166. 3rd gross—John Herrell 85-82 for 167. 4th gross—Blair Hull 83-86 for 169. 5th gross—Jim Meeks 85-91 for 176.
1st net—John Herrell 77-73 for 150. 2nd net—Tift Mann 76-76 for 152. 3rd net—Jim Meeks 74-79 for 153. 4th net—Blair Hull 76-78 for 154. 5th net—Steve Steppe 75-82 for 157. ￼
