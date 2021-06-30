Frequent women’s titlist Suzanne Williams and Carson Mooney are the Championship Flight winners of The Valley Club’s 2021 President’s Cup 36-hole golf tournament.
The President’s Cup, the club’s stroke play championship, kicked off The Valley Club competition season Friday and Saturday, June 25-26 on a sunny and hot weekend.
Williams captured her 10th President’s Cup women’s title with gross-stroke scores of 75-76 for 7-over-par 151. Luanne Skow was the flight’s net winner at 80-72 for 152 net.
Mooney won his third straight President’s Cup gross title in the 17-player Men’s Championship Flight—scoring 74-73 for 3-over-par 147. John Calvert (66-72 for 138 net) was the net winner in the top flight.
There were 39 golfers competing in three flights during the two-day tournament organized by tee. The Friday round was conducted on the South and West course rotations, and Saturday on the North and West.
Other gross stroke flight winners were Jerry Graham and Tift Mann. Net winners in flights were Jeffrey Mansoor, Tullio Celano and Blair Hull. Top results follow:
Men’s Championship Flight: 1st gross—Carson Mooney 74-73 for 147 ($166.50). 2nd gross—Michael Sadler 74-77 for 151 ($111). 3rd gross—Neil Bradshaw 77-79 for 156. 4th gross—Daniel Hollis 80-78 for 158. 5th gross—Lloyd Dyer 79-81 for 160.
1st net—John Calvert 66-72 for 138 ($166.50). 2nd net—Jason Lynch 70-75 for 145 ($111). 3rd net—Marshall Rule 67-79 for 146. 4th net—David Hennessy 76-71 for 147. 5th net—Kurt Funkhouser 74-74 for 148.
Women’s Championship Flight: 1st gross—Suzanne Williams 75-76 for 151 ($60). 1st net—Luanne Skow 80-72 for 152 ($60).
Men’s 3 Tee Flight: 1st gross—Jerry Graham 75-79 for 154 ($166.50). 2nd gross—Glenn Silcott 82-84 for 166. 3rd gross—Michael Viola 95-91 for 186.
1st net—Jeffrey Mansoor 73-74 for 147 ($166.50). 2nd net—Stephen Kearns 76-72 for 148 ($85). 3rd net—Richard Davis 78-75 for 153.
Men’s 4 Tee Flight: 1st gross—Tift Mann 79-78 for 157 ($166.50). 2nd gross—John Herrell 86-81 for 167. 3rd gross—Norman Schultz 84-85 for 169.
1st net (tie)—Tullio Celano 77-68 for 145 ($125.75) and Blair Hull 71-74 for 145 ($125.75). 3rd net—Richard Toomey 75-76 for 151.
