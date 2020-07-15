Carson Mooney repeated as Men’s Championship Flight winner of the President’s Cup, and Suzanne Williams captured her ninth Women’s Championship Flight title.
The Valley Club was a busy place Friday and Saturday, July 10-11 for the club’s first major competition of the 2020 season. The President’s Cup is the club’s annual 36-hole stroke play championship.
Valley Club PGA Director of Golf Jaime Sharp said, “The tournament was a huge success with 57 golfers competing in four flights. The tournament was organized by tee.
“The Friday afternoon round was played on the North and West course rotations. The wind was steady out of the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
“The final round was conducted on the newly-renovated South-North Course. The wind was calm and the course gracefully defended anyone from going too low—keeping the field relatively together and making for an exciting finish.”
Mooney (72-73 for 1-over-par 145) won the 24-player Men’s Championship Flight by five strokes over Greg Fairfield (74-76 for 6-over-par 150). Tying for net honors in the flight were John Kanellitsas and David Hennessey, at 144.
Among women, Williams regained her title (80-78 for 14-over-par 158) over Ann Sadler (94-97 for 191). Last year’s winner Britt Palmedo was not present to defend. Net winner at 156 was Debbie Lemman.
Men’s First Flight winners were Jerry Graham (gross) and Jay Cassell (net). Men’s Second Flight winners were Tift Mann (gross) and Blair Hull (net).
More complete results in Friday’s Express.
